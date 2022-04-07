ROBERSONVILLE - The South Creek Cougars varsity baseball team lost their home conference game against North East Carolina Prep (NECP) Huskies by a score of 9-5.
The Huskies seventh-inning surge secured their victory in this see-saw game that remained close since the first inning.
NECP lead off batter and speedster Jalil Everette started the first inning with a single. Everette’s agility and speed afforded him the opportunity to steal second, third and home plate. That put the Huskies up 1-0 in the top of the first.
The Cougars put their sticks in action as their lead off batter and speedster, Vance Rogers Jr., knocked a base hit for a single. Rogers’ fast feet allowed him to steal both second and third base.
Landen Barber was walked and stole second and third. Rogers was able to make it home on a passed ball tying the score at one.
The Cougars squeezed out one more run before the inning was retired, giving them a 2-1 lead after the first inning
The Huskies next at bat was uneventful, but the Cougars added another run starting with Rogers smacking a triple deep to left field, followed by a Landen Barber base hit which brought Rogers across home plate. The score gave the Cougars a 3-1 lead after two frames.
The remainder of the game was a tug-of-war as the score would swing back and forth.
South Creek scored two runs in the fourth inning, but was unable to score in the third, fifth and sixth inning. Meanwhile the Huskies were consistent with scoring runs every inning except the second.
The bottom of the fifth inning found South Creek ahead, 5-4.
NECP was able to take the lead in the top of the sixth inning.
Carson Keeter had a base hit, but a bad throw advanced him to second base. Matt Johnson knocked a base hit into the outfield, which scored Keeter and tied the game at five.
After a pop fly out by Everette and a walk to Chandler Mitchell, the Huskies had runners on first and second base. Cody Hopkins stepped in the batter’s box for his turn at bat. He stayed patient as he was selective with the pitches. A passed ball moved the runners up to second and third base. Hopkins found a pitch he liked and connected for a base hit RBI, giving the Huskies a 6-5 lead.
The Cougars were able to get runners in scoring position, only to leave them stranded on bases.
NCEP’s leadoff batter, Steven Harlow, started the top of the seventh advancing to first base being hit by a pitch. Travis Johnson laid down a sacrifice bunt that advanced Harlow to second. The next batter struck out. With two outs and one man on, the Cougars walked the next two batters.
Chandler Mitchell comes to bat with two outs and bases loaded. Mitchell airlifted the ball deep into left field, clearing the bases and boosting the Huskies’ score to 9-5.
South Creek’s last at-bat left runners on the bases unable to score.
South Creek will have a chance for redemption as they play NCEP at home at 4 p.m., on Friday, April 8.
