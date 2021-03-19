ROBERSONVILLE – South Creek High School’s football team has ended its season due to thin numbers.
The remainder of the Cougars’ games – tonight at Southside, March 26 against Pamlico, April 1 against Tarboro and April 9 against Riverside –have been cancelled.
SCHS Athletic Director Wes Hughes said in a statement:
“We decided to end the season because we were down to 14 healthy players and had already lost three for the season due to injuries, including two of our best three. With the players we had left and the competition we had to play, we deemed it unsafe to continue this spring season. Our hopes are to get healthy, work on grades, and get back at it in the summer and fall. It is unfortunate and a tough decision, but we thought the right one. I will give all the credit in the world to Coach (Will) Harrell for giving it his best try with the situation we were in. Most schools probably would not even have played at all.”
South Creek began the season with less than 20 players and were 0-3 before cancelling the remainder of its schedule.