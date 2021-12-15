ROBERSONVILLE- A Battle of Martin County took place on Friday at South Creek High.
The South Creek Cougars hosted Bear Grass Charter School in non-conference varsity boys basketball.
The atmosphere was cordial and pleasant. But after the jumpball the competition rose up in both teams and the game was on.
A little over a minute in the first quarter Cougar Vance Rogers Jr. would score the first two points of the game. South Creek would put Bear Grass on the free throw line after fouling them. Both free throws were successful knotting the score at 2.
Cougar Rakeem Williams added a bucket for two points, followed by Bears’ Dylan Caracoglia, who also donated two points.
The scored was tied at 4.
South Creek would turnover the ball to the Bears, who in returned cashed in two points to take the lead, 6-4.
Missed shots, bad passes and turnovers stifled the gameplay which resulted in a low scoring first quarter. The first quarter ended with the Bears ahead, 8-4.
The second quarter yielded to the same gameplay as in the first. But at 5:41, the Cougars’ Jazrick Moody was able to put an end to the draught by putting two points on the scoreboard. Bears’ Drew Hayes fouled Williams, placing him on the charity stripe, but Williams could not convert the free throws.
With 3:32 left in the second quarter Cougar Keltorious Moore found an opening down middle of the lane and powered slammed two points through the rim.
Bears Grass’ Caracoglia fouled Williams which turned into a successful and-one, giving the Cougars a 13-10 lead.
Bears’ Bryce Carlisle would close the gap with two point of his own ending the first half, 13-12 South creek.
Bears’ Drew Hayes opened the third quarter with two points, giving the Bears’ their first lead of the game, 14-13. The Cougars would answer back with a basket from Moody adjusting the score to 15-14 in South Creeks favor.
Caracoglia drove to rack with an acrobatic layup through several defenders for another two points. Bears’ Drew Hayes contribute two points, followed by a Brayden Taylor three-pointer.
The Bears led 21-16 with 3:55 minutes to play. Hayes would again add two-points to his stats putting the Bears in the lead 18-15 with 5:14 left to play in the third quarter.
To insult to injury and increase their present lead, Taylor banged a three to the steadily increasing Bears’ lead. The Bears would continue to hold the lead as the Cougars were determined to keep the game close.
South Creek scored two-points with 3:21 left, narrowing the Bears lead, 21-19. The Cougars would turn the ball over on their next possession giving Bears’ Carlisle another opportunity to score.
South Creek never regained the lead, but a three-pointer from Moody kept the Cougars’ danger close. Bear Grass secured the third quarter lead, 26-22.
The fourth quarter was filled with tremendous energy and anticipation. Both teams walked on the court with purpose and determination in theirs.
Those emotions transferred to the gameplay as Cougar Jazrick Moody launched a trey less than a minute into the fourth quarter. Bear Cayden Council returned fire for a deuce making the score 28-25, Bear Grass.
Tayvon Lee was fouled and sent to the free throw line. Lee was able to convert one of two shots for the Cougars.
The momentum had swung in South Creek’s favor as Vance Rogers lock in for two consecutive trifecta’s. Those missiles forced Bear Grass to cash in a time out with 5:43 left on the clock and the Cougars ahead 32-29.
After a couple of possession changes, Moore would score two more point for South Creek raising the score to 34-29. Bear Grass fouled Lee, placing him on the charity stripe. Lee was able to make one of two baskets.
South Creek would run the score up 36-29 with 1:54 left in regulation. Bear Grass had not scored since 6:31.
The Bears would finally score two-points with a second chance effort at the basket by Cayden Council.
Moody locked on the basket once again for another trey increasing the score 38-31, with 1:12.
Council would answer back with a two-point basket of his own in an attempt to keep the Bears deficit minimal.
The Bears would put Cougar Tayron Lee on the free throw line two consecutive times. Lee would make three of the four shots securing the Cougars win over the Bears’, 41-43.