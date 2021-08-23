Robersonville - The “Miracle Child,” South Creek football team, almost didn’t make it this season due to non-participation.
But the football program pulled through, at last minute athletes came aboard to compete in the 2021 football season.
Assistant Head Coach Brandon Battle stated the team looks the same in comparison to last years team, only losing three players to graduation.
“Even though we only lost three players, they were starters and lost at key positions,” Coach Battle added.
Another additional lost was at the head coach position. Former South Creek Head Coach Will Harrell did not return this season. Harrell moved on to South Lenoir High School.
Coach Battle stated Harrell gave him a chance at coaching in 2017, and he has been at South Creek since.
As of date, South Creek High School has not filled the head coach vacancy.
“We are right where we want to be as far as the time we have had to practice without a head coach. The young men are coming out everyday, working hard. I want to thank the players and community for not giving up. As they don’t give up, I won’t give up on them,” Coach Battle stated.
When asked about losing three starters at key positions and whether he was able to replace them, Coach Battle replied, “From what I have seen in the practices I feel confident that those positions have been replaced with equal talent. They players have stepped up and filled in those shoes.”
Coach Battle also added, “Since Coach Harrell left, we have made some changes offensively and defensively to fit the players they have now”