Ejection Free SCHS 2122.jpeg copy

South Creek High School Athletic Director Wes Hughes displays “Ejection Free” certificate presented byt the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA).

GREENVILLE - South Creek High School was named an Ejection Free School for 2021-2022 by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

Wes Hughes, South Creek High School Athletic Director, accepted the recognition on behalf of the school at a recent NCHSAA regional meeting which was held in Greenville.