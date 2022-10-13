South Creek receives NCHSAA “Ejection Free” honors Oct 13, 2022 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email South Creek High School Athletic Director Wes Hughes displays “Ejection Free” certificate presented byt the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GREENVILLE - South Creek High School was named an Ejection Free School for 2021-2022 by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.Wes Hughes, South Creek High School Athletic Director, accepted the recognition on behalf of the school at a recent NCHSAA regional meeting which was held in Greenville.“It is South Creek’s second year in a row receiving recognition. We have been fortunate that our players and coaches have upheld good sportsmanship on the athletic fields and courts,” said Wes Hughes.He continued, “We know situations can get heated during athletic events, but we strive for this type of sportsmanship. Hopefully we can continue this in the future.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags South Creek High School Wes Hughes Sport School Ejection Free School Nchsaa Athletic Association Greenville Sportsmanship Latest e-Edition Martin County Enterprise To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesMartin County mother of three died in head on collisionScales appointed town commissionerMartin County family loses everything in house fireHassell man dies during stormFive named Francis M. Barnes ScholarsIndidents, arrests reported in Martin Co.Windsor, Williamston brothers shotJamesville home lost to fireArrests and incidents from the Martin County Sheriff's Office100622_wen_crime ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.