ROBERSONVILLE – An overrule to the overrule went South Creek’s way, and the Cougars’ softball team scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning to hand Tarboro a 16-15 loss in Coastal Plains 1A Conference action at home Thursday.
South Creek (4-6 overall, 3-6 CPC) used a five-run bottom of the seventh inning to erase a 15-10 deficit, tying it at 15-all and sending the contest into extra innings.
The Cougars turned a double play in the top of the eighth when shortstop Amber Cale snared a line drive and then doubled Jamia Guilford (single) off first base. SCHS pitcher Bailey Hughes then coaxed a groundout to the mound to end the frame.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, Harmony Rodgers worked a walk, and Pearl Biggs fell behind in the count 0-2 but smacked a single to centerfield. Shykira Bowers then bunted down the third base line for a single to load the bases with nobody out.
Amber Cale lifted a fly ball to left, which was dropped. Rodgers touched the plate for what appeared to be the winning run.
Tarboro coaches appealed, saying catcher Rena Harris had touched the plate before Rodgers did (force play). The umpires convened and overruled the run.
That prompted South Creek coaches Patrick Herring and Wes Hughes to appeal, saying Harris left her feet to catch the throw and didn’t get a foot down on the plate before Rodgers did.
The umpires reconvened, overruled the out and signaled Rodgers safe. The wild finish ended the game in South Creek’s favor.
South Creek trailed 15-10 but rallied with five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning behind an error, a walk and hits from Bowers, Hughes, Cheyenne Golan and Summerlyn Simpson. Simpson’s two-out, bases-loaded single came after Tarboro elected to intentionally walk Sammy Sosa to set up a force play for what have been the final out.
A five-run fourth inning by the Vikings gave them a 6-3 lead, but South Creek responded with seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to regain the advantage. Bowen, Cale and Hughes had hits in the frame, while Tarboro helped with a walk and four errors defensively.
Tarboro regained the lead, 15-10, with six runs in the sixth and three in the top of the seventh.
Bowers led South Creek with four hits while Hughes and Cale added two each and Emily Camacho, Simpson, Golan and Biggs managed one hit each.
Hughes picked up the mound win for the Cougars.
Earlier in the week (April 13), South Creek split a doubleheader with Southside, winning game one 6-5 and losing game two 9-3.
The big hit of the first game was an inside the park grand slam by Shykira Bowers in the bottom of the second inning, turning a 2-0 deficit into a 4-2 Cougars’ lead.
South Creek tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fourth. Bowers led off the inning on a hit by pitch and scored on an RBI double by Amber Cale. Cale then scored on a ball that was errored put in play by Emily Camacho.
Bailey Hughes earned the win for the Cougars. She pitched all five innings and allowed five runs (two earned) with three hits, three walks and six strikeouts. Leading hitters were: Bowers (1-2, grand slam, four RBI), Cale (1-2, double, RBI), Summerlyn Simpson (1-2), Hughes (1-3) and Camacho (1-3).
The Cougars dropped game two of the doubleheader as one bad inning (one hits, four errors, a hit batter and three walks) resulted in seven unearned runs for the Seahawks.
Bowers, Cheyenne Golan, Simpson and Cale had the hits for South Creek.