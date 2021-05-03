Williamston, NC (27892)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.