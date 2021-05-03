Martin County has three teams in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A state softball and soccer playoffs, which begin tonight (Monday, May 3) at the higher-seeded teams.
Riverside and Bear Grass Charter School each has a softball team in the postseason.
Riverside (6-4 Coastal Plains Conference, 10-4 overall, the No. 15 seed in the East, will play at East Columbus (8-5 overall) today (Monday, May 3) in the first round.
Bear Grass Charter (11-2 overall), the No. 7 seed, will play host to No. 10 seed Roxboro Community at 7 p.m. today (May 3).
If both Martin County teams win, they would oppose each other in the second round on Wednesday (May 5) at Bear Grass Charter.
BGC also has its girls soccer team in the 1A playoffs.
The Bears (4-3-2), the Atlantic-5 Conference champion and No. 6 overall seed, will play No. 1 seed Princeton (5-4-1) at home at 7 p.m. today (May 3) in the first round.
A Bear Grass win means the Bears would either host No. 14 seed John A. Holmes Edenton) or travel to No. 3 Franklin Academy for the second round.