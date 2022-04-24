Ben Newton and Jake Kuchmaner began the season as a package deal.
Newton could be found behind the plate for East Carolina whenever Kuchmaner would start on the mound. The formula was simple: Newton started games when Kuchmaner started games.
The senior left-hander has thrown to Newton for all of his nine starts. Sophomore catcher Justin Wilcoxen handled the majority of the other games behind the plate as the Pirates shuffled through both catchers during the first half of the season.
Yet that formula has changed. Newton took over the starting role at the start of the month through a mix of quality at-bats, solid defense and what coach Cliff Godwin describes as a source of leadership on the field.
“Ben has just really been a solid leadership presence for our pitchers,” Godwin said. “He communicates with (pitching coach Austin Knight) very well, he communicates with the pitchers and he receives and blocks the ball very well.”
Newton has started the past 12 games at catcher, his streak starting with the Cincinnati game on April 1. The series against the Bearcats was the first time all season that Newton had started back-to-back games behind the plate.
And he’s done well. After the Pirates struggled to control opponents’ running games on the basepaths, Newton threw out two would-be base-stealers in a Sunday loss to Wichita State. Both runners, Jordan Rogers and Brock Rodden, were each 1-for-1 in stolen-base attempts this season before trying to run on Newton.
Newton’s extended stay behind the plate has coincided with ECU’s recent surge. The Pirates have won five straight and 9-of-12 this month. The Pirates have seen their RPI climb to 52, per D1baseball, a jump of 29 points over the past seven days.
Aside from stabilizing one of the more important defensive positions on the field, the senior has provided quality at-bats from the bottom part of the order.
“One thing he’s done over his time here is he’s turned himself into a pretty good offensive player,” Godwin said. “If you look at his numbers you might not think that, but he’s hit the ball as hard as anyone on our team last week. He just didn’t have a lot to show for it and (Tuesday) he found some holes.”
Newon went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in Tuesday’s win over UNC Wilmington.
He is batting .246 on the season with a pair of doubles and eight RBIs. And in 65 at-bats, he’s struck out just five times, which is the fewest among anyone with more than 25 at-bats. His strikeout rate of under 8 percent is the best on the team.
In fact, Newton hasn’t struck out more than once in a game all season. His last strikeout came on April 9 against Wichita State. He still reached base twice via a walk and hit-by-pitch in that game.
How has Newton been able to handle the added workload midseason? It’s simple, he said.
“You have to keep your body ready and keep your mind ready,” Newton said. “It’s really just that simple. If you can keep your mind right, you’re going to have a lot of good chances in this game and you’ll be able to reward (that mentality) if you can keep your mind there and stay ready.”