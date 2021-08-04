The East Carolina football preseason is here, less than one month before its season-opener Sept. 2 in Charlotte against Appalachian State. Continuous coverage of preseason camp, including videos and extra photos, will be available on reflector.com, The Daily Reflector Facebook page and on Twitter by following @RonnieW11.
Here are some storylines to follow:
1. Who is snapping to Ahlers?
ECU’s starting offensive line could look very different from the first-team O-line during spring practices, but a lot of that will still depend on the health and effectiveness of a few players.
Avery Jones might be the key to the whole unit. The natural guard, who transferred from North Carolina last year, stepped up during the spring as a starting center candidate while Fernando Frye and Trent Holler were hurt, giving the Pirates and veteran offensive line coach Steve Shankweiler a boost in flexibility in the interior positions.
Former starting tackle Noah Henderson, who missed all of last season with a nagging back injury, also was recently cleared to resume practicing.
The Pirates’ starting line for their final game of 2020 versus SMU consisted of tackles Justin Chase and Bailey Malovic, who has upped his weight to 286 pounds to complement his 6-foot-6 frame, flanked by guards Jones and Sean Bailey with Frye at center for his 22nd career start. The line will be vital for production from quarterback Holton Ahlers and running backs Rahjai Harris and Keaton Mitchell.
2. Who provides the pass rush?The Pirates had more sacks than their opponents in 2019 (23 to 17) in head coach Mike Houston’s first season, but that stat reversed a season ago with opponents totaling 23 sacks compared to ECU’s 14.
Intrigue for the new season comes in Xavier Smith and Jeremy Lewis in potential new outside blitz packages. Lewis used to be a tight end, and Smith has expanded his game from a traditional inside linebacker role. Jasiyah Robinson also was added as an outside LB transfer from Michigan State.
The D-line is still young with plenty of options and is looking for possible breakthrough opportunities for Rick D’Abreu, Elijah Morris, third-year freshman Immanuel Hickman and others.
Hybrid safety/linebacker Jireh Wilson led ECU with 3.5 sacks last year.
3. Depth at running back.
Harris and Mitchell are all-American Athletic Conference-caliber rushers. A lingering question for the Pirate offense that could become a focus during the coming weeks is, who is the No. 3 running back?
Joseph McKay (6-0, 209) is talented but fresh on campus as a rookie from Central (Ala.) High School. Maceo Donald and Derrick Alston were important walk-ons for spring drills, and Marshall transfer G’Mone Wilson has joined the mix. Wilson is listed as a 6-foot, 184-pound freshman.
Four different Pirates received at least 16 carries a year ago in an abbreviated, nine-game campaign.
4. Impact of COVID-19.
This is looking like a much more “normal” college football season compared to 2020, but some threat of changing schedules remains amid the rise of the COVID-19 Delta variant.
Teams nationwide will be implementing updated COVID protocols for the fall semester. ECU’s spring practices were disrupted in April leading up to its spring game, but Houston has said publicly since then that most of his players are fully vaccinated.
“We have to make sure that we protect ourselves against the things that could keep us from having the kind of year we have a chance to have,” Houston said on April 24 after the spring game.