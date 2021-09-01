Williamston, NC (27892)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 67F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.