WILLIAMSTON – It was supposed to be a grand celebration: Homecoming Night coupled with a first-place showdown on the football field.

Instead, the Tarboro wishbone offense ran roughshod over Riverside to the tune of 546 yards of offense – all on the ground – en route to a 50-14 Vikings win, cementing their hold on first place in the Four Rivers 1A Conference.

