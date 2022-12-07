Do you remember back in the day when recruiting high school teenagers was the best way for college coaches to get good football players? That was so pre-pandemic.
It has become evident quickly that the transfer portal is a far more valuable resource of proven talent than 18-year-old high school kids. The reasons seem fairly self-evident. You really don’t have to wonder if a young man has the talent to play Division I football after you have seen him play Division I football.
This is a wonderful trend if your school has a program and coaching staff that are well-equipped and prepared to recruit the transfer portal. Things will take a turn for the worse quickly however, if you are not prepared to recruit the portal or are not prepared to recruit the players you already have.
The popularity of the transfer portal combined with the creative use of NIL has led to players being recruited before they even enter their name in the portal. Again, why recruit a high school senior if you can chase an All-ACC player?
As I write this, I have some concerns about my beloved Tar Heels and the ACC as a whole.
Let’s start with UNC.
As I write this, 10 players have already entered the transfer portal or announced their intention to enter the transfer portal and leave the Carolina football program. A few of the players are leaving because they don’t play. Others are leaving because they don’t play as much as they want or don’t like the system.
These include guys like CB Tony Grimes, a former five-star recruit out of Virginia, LB RaRa Dilworth from Winston Salem and safety Cam Kelly, a transfer from Auburn. The Tar Heels also lost backup quarterback Jacolby Criswell to the transfer portal, but that was to be expected.
I am hopeful that UNC will be able to replenish the talent lost, but they will not be alone in their search.
The following are just a few of the quarterbacks ACC fans are used to seeing that are going to transfer. D.J. Uiagalelei of Clemson, Drew Pyne at Notre Dame, Kedon Slovik at Pitt, Devin Leary at N.C. State, Brennan Armstrong at UVA, Phil Jurkovec at Boston College and Jeff Sims at Georgia Tech are all intending to transfer. Those are just the quarterbacks, and didn’t include the one from UNC I already mentioned.
If you are a fan of Clemson, you are probably not too worried but if you support any of those other programs mentioned in the previous paragraph, you have serious concerns about schools like Clemson coming in and plucking away all of your proven talent.
The NFL has long used college football as a free farm league system to develop talent. Is that what the ACC will now become for the SEC?