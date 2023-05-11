My son is eleven years old and, despite having just finished his last week of playing basketball this season, couldn’t care less about sports.
Like a lot of kids, he has fun playing most any kind of games with his friends and that includes some traditional sports. As it regards being a sports fan, or wanting to watch a sporting event though, he has very little interest.
Like a lot of parents, I’m consistently trying to find common ground with my child so we can have what feels like genuine conversations. Sometimes that means I’m discussing Power Rangers and which one might be most effective to have as a partner in battle and other times I’m trying to spark in him some sort of interest in current sports.
That was the case this morning when I asked him if he had any column topic ideas for his old man this week. He surprisingly suggested that I discuss the debate of basketball’s greatest player of all time.
That an average fan would suggest that column topic is not at all surprising. That discussion has been done countless times on television, radio, podcast, newspaper, blog and magazine. That my son suggested it was a surprise.
Apparently, some of his friends have been talking about it at school and he correctly thought others were having the same discussions. What I did not anticipate, and I really should have, was the realization that his friends seemed fairly evenly split regarding who the best of all time really was.
Half of them thought it was LeBron James and the other half thought it was Steph Curry. Please keep in mind I’m having this conversation with my son while residing in Wilmington, where a fella named Michael Jordan grew up.
I really should not have been surprised. Aside from highlights I’ve made him watch, my son and his classmates have never seen Michael Jordan play. I doubt most have ever heard of Kareem or Wilt, Magic or Bill Russell.
To them, the two most dynamic players in the NBA are LeBron and Steph. It is certainly impossible to deny their greatness and watching them battle each other in the playoffs yet again had been such a fun treat.
It’s also served as a reminder that these guys are getting older and ,while I adjust to their names being tossed around as the greatest to ever play, I can’t help but wonder what players will be discussed next.
The three players most voted for MVP this season were Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
I’m tempted to raise the debate and wonder if basketball is so global now that no American born player can even compete for MVP. I could also question when the league went from being so wing dominant to deciding which big man is truly the league’s best player.
Don’t think either is a trend? Who do you think will be selected first in the upcoming NBA draft? Will it be a big man and will he be from the United States?
Instead of trying to answer those questions, I am reminded that like a parent, I should stop worrying so much about how it used to be or how fast it is changing and take some time to appreciate how it is right now.
LeBron versus Steph truly is special and what Embiid and Jokic are doing to help their teams advance is impressive to witness. Maybe I can even get my son to watch a few minutes with me.
David Friedman is a long time sports writer and columnist. He and his son currently reside in Wilmington. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com