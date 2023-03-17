It’s March and that means it’s time to write my annual column about the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament and how I think my UNC squad might fare this year.

Spoiler alert, we’ll be skipping that part and going straight to the end of season column for Carolina fans and ABC’ers (Anybody But Carolina), the latter of whose primary sustenance is the suffering of Tar Heel fans. That, of course, is because UNC was not selected for the tournament after what was undeniably a disappointing season for everyone not part of that previously mentioned ABC group.

