Down East Viking Football Classic

Elizabeth City State student-athlete Traveon Freshwater, ECSU football coach Marcus Hilliard, ECSU Chancellor Dr. Karrie G. Dixon, Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson, Livingstone football coach Sean Gilbert and Livingstone student-athlete Avery Fields, from left, pose for a photo Tuesday at the Rocky Mount Event Center.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO/CITY OF ROCKY MOUNT

In an attempt to whip up excitement in the news conference Tuesday morning, Dr. Karrie G. Dixon shouted “Viking Pride; Viking Pride; Viking Pride” as she approached the podium in one of the Rocky Mount Event Center’s conference rooms.

The Elizabeth City State University chancellor was in town to promote the 25th Down East Viking Football Classic, a weekend series of events that’s highlighted by a football game that pits the Elizabeth City State Vikings against another CIAA team.