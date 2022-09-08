ROBERSONVILLE - There is an old saying “Don’t count your chickens before they hatch.”
This lesson was taught to the Cougars the hard way, losing a conference game to the Washington County Panthers in five sets (3-2).
The Panthers were generating consistent energy throughout the game and during time-outs. This energy aided them to a 25-23, first set win.
“They didn’t come out there ready at all, they thought it was going to be a blow out, but it was different than they expected,” shared SCHS Head Coach Eryqhah Jones.
The Cougars didn’t seem phased by the loss though. They turned the tables and won the next two sets 26-24 (having to win by two points) and 25-20. Still convinced they had it made, the Cougars walk on the court nonchalantly for the fourth set.
The Panthers never said never as they handed the Cougars another loss in the fourth set 25-22. Mistakes and lack of communications plagued the Cougars in the fourth.
“Small mistakes hurt us, the attitudes were fine until the fourth, thinking they shouldn’t be losing to this team,” Coach Jones shared.
The temperature on the Cougars’ bench shifted as they entered the fifth set. Side conversations on the bench entailed players expressing they shouldn’t be in this predicament.
For the first time in the match, the Cougars walked on the court with purpose.
With the fifth set slate for 15 points to win, the Cougars went to work and took the lead early. But the Panther’s chew-chew train that kept saying “I know I can, I know I can” kept them fighting for the win.
While the Cougars seemed to play with a sense of urgency, the Panthers remained serene and were playing with pure enjoyment. That disposition lead the Panthers to a well earned victory and a humbling experience for the Cougars as Washington County won the fifth and final set, 15-12.
“They got cocky, they waited until the last set to show some energy, they should have done that the first set,” said a frustrated Coach Jones.
Andre’ Alfred can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.
