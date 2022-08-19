This summer, Williamston’s West End Tennis Courts have been a popular attraction for many tennis and pickleball enthusiasts from around the area.

The summer season kicked off with free tennis clinics that were funded by a USTA Southern Parks and Recreation grant. During four days of instruction, high school players served as instructors to young players while local high school coaches taught the experienced players.

Andre’ Alfred is a Sports/Staff Writer and Photographer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.