This summer, Williamston’s West End Tennis Courts have been a popular attraction for many tennis and pickleball enthusiasts from around the area.
The summer season kicked off with free tennis clinics that were funded by a USTA Southern Parks and Recreation grant. During four days of instruction, high school players served as instructors to young players while local high school coaches taught the experienced players.
Overall, the clinics hosted 21 participants whose ages ranged from five to 18.
A new program this summer included Pickleball lessons. The West End court facilities have two Pickleball lined courts that are smaller in dimension than a tennis court.
An instructor representing TennisBloc from the Raleigh area came down to teach beginner and intermediate lessons over the course of 8-weeks. So far at least 10 players have participated and there will be more offerings this fall.
To wrap up the summer season was the 3rd Annual Martin County Summer Tennis Tournament.
With 26 players from around the area and some even traveling from as far as Zebulon and Ayden, the courts were packed for a great weekend of competitive tennis and fun times.
The results of the tournament are as follows: Men’s singles champion Seth Camacho, runner-up AJ Garcia, and consolation winner Jon Tyler Turlington. Women’s singles champion Jordan Midyette and runner-up Gracelyn Beachum. Men’s doubles champion Chase Conner/AJ Garcia, runner-up Isaac Hardison/Daniel Lee, and consolation winner Doug/Ethan Clemmer. Women’s doubles champion Alexis Jarman/Mary Taylor Conner and runner-up Meredith Eure/Caroline Gibbs. Mixed doubles champion Isaac Hardison/Mary Taylor Conner and runner-up Alexis Jarman/Bradley Reason.
Contact Williamston Parks and Recreation at 252-792-7042 if you’d like to find out more about tennis and pickleball programs throughout the year.
Andre’ Alfred is a Sports/Staff Writer and Photographer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.