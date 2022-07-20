DSC_8436.jpg

Former East Carolina pitcher Carson Whisenhunt was selected in the second round of the MLB Amateur Draft late Sunday night by the San Francisco Giants.

The Giants selected the lefty with the 66th overall pick. Whisenhunt is the sixth-highest draft pick in ECU history, and is the seventh player to be drafted in the first two rounds. Whisenhunt’s slot value is $1.05 million.