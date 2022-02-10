BEAR GRASS - Bear Grass maintained first place in the league Tuesday with a 43-25 win over second place Columbia.
In the first quarter, the score knotted up four times, but the Wildcats never took the lead. The low-scoring first quarter was last tied with 54.7 seconds left on the clock.
That tie was broken by the inside work of Bear Grass’s big man in the middle, Cayden Council. Council powered his way inside and was rewarded with a two-point basket that nullified the tie to 10-8.
The score was tied for a fifth time with a basket from Wildcat Johcier Sykes at the beginning of the second quarter.
But Council pounded his way inside the paint again, but this time he was fouled. Council was able to make one of his free throws which aided in Bear Grass reclaiming the lead 11-10.
Ty Price loaded up and fired successfully from three-point land increasing the Bears’ lead to 14-10.
Later in the quarter, the Wildcats produced seven unanswered points. A basket from Dashay Brickhouse and Gabe Hash along with a three-pointer from Carson Bryan contributed to the seven point extravaganza and gave the Wildcats their first lead of the game.
Both teams would end the first half at the free throw line. The Bears would reclaim the lead 18-17.
Bear Grass came out in the third quarter with intent. That intent was to feed Council the ball in the middle, and so they did. Council bodying post moves in the paint produced four baskets for the Bears, increasing their school to 26-17 with 4:20 left on the clock.
Andrew Etheridge was fouled on a layup, but was only able to make good of one free throw.
A lot of dribbling and swinging the ball around the perimeter chewed up the clock. But finally with 1:22 left to play the Bears were able to score with a basket from Drew Hayes.
The Wildcats ended the third quarter mid-range jumper from Ariyeh Spencer and down by eight points, 28-20.
Once again the Bears put together a surge of points with a basket from Council and Bryce Carlisle.
Carlisle came right back with a strong move to the hoop making basket as he was fouled. He completed the and-one series and boosted the Bears lead to 35-20.
Jayden Lynn also participated in the Bears offensive surge with a two point basket improving the score to 37-20.
The Wildcats had seen enough and called timeout with 5:28 left in regulation.
The Wildcat timeout seemed to have done good as Brickhouse’s efforts to the basket were rewarded with the and-one which he successfully completed.
Carlisle answered back with a basket for the Bears, increasing the Wildcats’ deficit to 39-23.
The Bears put the final touch on the scoreboard with baskets from Carlisle and Hayes. Bear Grass loosened up their defense which allowed the Wildcats to score an additional basket before the end of the fourth quarter.
The Bears secured its conference win by a score of 43-32.
