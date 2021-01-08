PISGAH FOREST - The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission announced that the Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education located in Pisgah Forest will begin offering virtual educational programs beginning in January for students in public, private and homeschools.
The free programs are directly tied to the N.C. Essential Standards for Science curriculum and are led by a Wildlife Commission education specialist. Class dates and times are flexible to meet classroom needs.
To schedule a virtual program, educators should contact the Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education at 828-877-4423.
About the Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education
The Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education in Pisgah Forest is operated by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. The facility offers educational programs for all ages about North Carolina’s mountain wildlife and habitats. The Center is funded by grants and the sales of recreational licenses offered by the Wildlife Commission.
About the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission
Since 1947, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has been dedicated to the conservation and sustainability of the state’s fish and wildlife resources through research, scientific management, wise use and public input. The Commission is the state regulatory agency responsible for the enforcement of fishing, hunting, trapping and boating laws and provides programs and opportunities for wildlife-related educational, recreational and sporting activities.
