ROBERSONVILLE - This past season, South Creek High School was in jeopardy of not fielding a football program.
The previous head coach relocated and, at the time, a new head coach had not been assigned. Though not having an “official head coach” previous coaches worked with the handful of athletes who wanted to play.
Participation was suspect as many former players began to give up hope. But low and behold the pieces came together. Due to faith, persistence, determination and a true love for the game two seniors will benefit from the hard work and sacrifices and move to the next level.
Former South Creek Cougars linebacker Rakeem Williams, signed his letter of intent on Tuesday, May 31, to play football this fall at Elizabeth City State University.
“It was a very memorable season, starting off with the difficulties we had not having a team established and building from there” expressed Williams.
He continued, “The situation brought out leadership in me. I had to have a lot of leadership out there. Getting the boys to come out everyday, telling the boys to have faith because we have a season coming up and an opportunity to look forward to.”
Williams said he had a remarkable season.
“The most memorable part of the season was playing with the boys and having each other’s back. We are family here, we are all like family” shared Williams.
“I want to take what I learn playing football and everything else at the collegiate level and bring it back to my home town for the other kids in the neighborhood.”
Rakeem Williams will major in business and sports medicine while attending Elizabeth City State University.
Williams wasn’t the only Cougar who plans on continuing his education and playing career.
South Creek wide receiver Vance M. Rogers Jr. signed his letter of intent on Tuesday, May 31, to play football this fall at North Carolina Wesleyan college.
Rogers stated, “I’m excited about going to play football at the college level. But I will miss South Creek because I had good moments playing with my friends here at South Creek. We are all family here”.
Rogers continued, “I had pretty good hands playing high school football and I am bringing those hands to the college level. I work hard and I do my best, that’s what I am bringing with me to Wesleyan.”
He said he plans to learn all he can while playing in Rocky Mount.
“I want to learn all I can so that I can bring those life skills back home to the kids here in my home town,” Rogers stressed. “I want to share with them what I have learned and be a role model to them, as well as becoming an entrepreneur.”
Rogers will be majoring in business while attending Wesleyan.
