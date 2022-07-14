Williamston All-Stars preparing for state tourney Andre’ Alfred Sports Writer Jul 14, 2022 11 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 The Williamston 12U team practices ground balls. Andre Alfred /The Enterprise Head Coach Heather Mobley discusses the logistics concerning the state tourney with parents and players. Andre’ Alfred/The Enterprise Williamston’s 8U practices in preparation for next week’s state tournament. Andre’ Alfred/The Enterprise Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WILLIAMSTON - The 8U, 10U and 12U softball teams will represent Williamston in the Little Tar-Heel District 6, State Tournament in Smithfield.All three teams will play their first game on Thursday, July 21 at the Smithfield Community Park.The 8U team sealed its spot in the state tournament by beating Bear Grass in a double elimination on Saturday, July 9. Williamston 8U won 7-4 and 7-1 in back-to-back games.Williamston 8U are scheduled to play their first game at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday.The Williamston 10U received an automatic bid to the states due to Bear Grass not having enough players for a 10U team.The 10U will make their debut in the state tournament at 6 p.m. on Thursday, the 21.Williamston 12U beat Bear Grass with ease in back-to-back games. They will play their first game at 4 pm on Thursday.The state tournament will run through the weekend of the 23.Andre’ Alfred can be reached via email at aalfred@apgenc.com. Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tournament Williamston All-stars Team Sport Game Bear Grass Softball Alfred Latest e-Edition Martin County Enterprise To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesArrests made, incidents occur in Martin Co.MCC among schools to receive bomb threatRobersonville seemingly circumvents LGCDr. Stephen Ira LesterMartin County Sheriff, WPD make arrestsHamilton celebrates veteransMCS announces three principals changesMCS hosts First STEM Space CampThe unforgettable ‘hat man’ of NASCAR...Out & About: Week of July 7, 2022 Images