WILLIAMSTON- Battling through two grueling weeks of excruciating heat and stiff competition, two local teams have been titled Tar Heel State Champions in baseball.
Williamston’s 12u and Jamesville’s 15u boys had what it took to claim the stature of Champions.
The journey started at the perspective recreation centers. Neighborhood teams competing amongst themselves in their hometown and from those teams standout individuals were selected to form an All-Star to represent their town in the Tar Heel Tournament.
Their campaign took place at J.W. Willis Field in the hosting town of Jamesville. The 12u and 15u boys slashed their way through the opposing teams and earned a spot at the state level where they competed against teams from various parts of North Carolina.
The Tar Heel State Tournament was hosted in Williamston where the 12u boys continued their onslaught at Kehukee Park and 15u boys continued to wreaked havoc at Godwin-Coppage Park. Both the Williamston 12u boys and the Jamesville 15u boys made their presence know in their championship debut with tenacious defense, deadly accurate pitching, intelligent base running, explosives bats and wise counsel from the coaching staff.
All those ingredients formulated these two State Champions.
The Williamston 12u All-Stars conquered Sandy Mills in their championship game 8-3 and the Jamesville 15u All-Stars thrashed Hickory in their championship game with a score of 9-0.