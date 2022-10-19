...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.
* WHERE...Martin, Pitt, Washington, Greene, Beaufort, Duplin,
Lenoir, Jones, Northern Craven and Inland Onslow Counties.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
A 24-year-old Williamston man is behind bars after being arrested Monday at Edgecombe Community College’s campus in Tarboro.
Jason William Messenbrink was charged with possession of a firearm on educational property and jailed under a $750,000 bond in the Edgecombe County Detention Center, Tarboro police said in a news release.
Police said a faculty member saw a man “acting erratically” in a parking lot near the back of Edgecombe Early College High School, which is located on the ECC campus. The faculty member notified security, an off-duty Tarboro police officer, who requested additional assistance in locating the man.
Multiple officers arrived at the scene to assist in the search and a K-9 unit was deployed to begin a scent track while other officers began communicating with college staff seeking to identify the man. Within a few minutes, officers simultaneously converged on a classroom and detained the man without incident.
A subsequent search of Messenbrink’s vehicle turned up three rifles, ammunition and material that linked the man to a hate-based group, police said.
Officers evacuated the buildings on campus and requested assistance from several surrounding agencies to conduct a search of the facility with explosive detection K-9s. The K-9s did not offer any alerts and a subsequent search by law enforcement and school staff did not find anything else suspicious.
Officers also obtained a search warrant for Massenbrink’s residence in Williamston but no additional evidence was found, police said.