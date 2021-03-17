WILLIAMSTON – The town of Williamston has given the go-ahead for the Parks and Recreation Department to have a softball season this summer.
In a unanimous (5-0) vote by the town commissioners last Monday night (March 8), it appears there will be a season after COVID-19 shut down the 2020 season a week into play.
Williamston Parks and Recreation Department Director Allen Overby spoke to the commissioners and said they would like to have a season with restrictions, mirroring the COVID guidelines set forth by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.
The high school softball season begins Monday, March 15. Players have to wear face coverings in the field and at-bat and maintain the proper social distancing.
Overby fielded questions from town commissioners, who asked about the guidelines.
Overby responded that the coaches would have the responsibility of enforcing said guidelines.
Overby contacted 15 programs in the surrounding areas and told the board all of them were playing with the exception of Bertie County.
Commissioner Al Chesson made the motion to allow the season to go on, provided it adheres to CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and DHHS (Department of Health and Human Services) guidelines.
Alton Moore seconded the motion, and it carried unanimously.
Registration
Softball registration will be held from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays beginning Tuesday, March 16 and continuing through Saturday, March 27 at the Gaylord Perry Park Center located at 300 West Pine St. in Williamston.
Games and practices will occur at Godwin-Coppage Park off Tyner Road.
Ages are 4-5 (T-Ball), 6-8 (Machine Pitch) and 9-12 (Player Pitch). Eligibility is determined by a player’s age on Dec. 31, 2020.
Fees are $25 for town residents and $35 for out-of-town residents.
The season will begin in early May and games will be played on weeknights.
COVID guidelines
The following guidelines are in effect now and are subject to change.
• Players are required to wear a face mask for practices and games under the current mandate by Gov. Roy Cooper, with the exception of 4-year-olds.
• Players must provide their own helmets, batting gloves and water bottles.
• There will be 50 spectators allowed per team, and they must be in the bleachers or on the sidelines (first- and third-base lines) only. Spectators should wear a mask if within six feet of someone outside their household. No spectators allowed behind home plate. Spectators should only stay for their child’s game. Coaches should limit close face-to-face contact; players and coaches should not high-five, fist-bump, shake hands, etc. Hand sanitizer will be available at the gate. Temperatures will be checked at the gate prior to games. Anyone exposed or having symptoms are asked to stay home.
Perry Center guidelines
WPR has also released guidelines for those who participate in activities at the Gaylord Perry Park Center.
• Masks are still required inside the building.
• Weight Room: The maximum is six people.
• Gym: The maximum is 25 people.
• Youth Gym: For children in grades 4-8. Only 25 can register (that’s the gym’s max capacity). Will be held Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3-4:30 p.m. A book with parent waiver forms will be kept. Some days will feature organized activity; others will be free play. Children need to have transportation if they were dropped off when youth gym is over at 4:30 p.m.
• Open Gym: Those eligible are high school aged and over. Only 25 allowed per day unless someone leaves. Numbered wrist bands will be used to monitor attendance. Members only or punch pass required; no guest fees. Full-court, ope play games will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursday only. A membership or punch pass is required; no guest fees.
• Travel Team Practice: A sign-in sheet will be used. Coaches should check for face masks and the number of people in the gym.