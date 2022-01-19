WILLIAMSTON - A full parking lot, voices cheering, whistles blowing, coaches bellowing instructions and the sound of a ball thumping on the ground was a sure sign that a basketball game was in progress.
Tuesday night officially noted basketball was back at Williamston Parks and Recreation.
But this wasn’t the case about a year ago, as the basketball program, along with the others sports hosted at the recreational center, was shut due to the worldwide pandemic of COVID-19.
For little over a year, the youth were denied the opportunity to participate in the sports they loved. For a while, children were locked in at their own residences due to a virus that not only had affected Martin County, but the world as a whole.
But Tuesday, with glowing faces and wide open dancing eyes, young athletes, both boys and girls, raced from the parking lot to the front door to obtain their basketball jersey from their coaches who were just as excited.
Gameplay started at 6 p.m. with an approximate time of 45 minutes per game and three games a night.
To ensure the best and safest environment as possible, masks were required and provided to anyone in need.
Parents that arrived for the next game would wait patiently in the lobby or in their vehicles until the game in progress was completed. After that game was over the gym was emptied and then refilled with the next athletes and supporting parents.
The energy and vibes that permeated throughout the facility was intoxicating as everyone was excited to be a part of opening day.
The staff worked diligently throughout the course of the night to ensure opening day went smoothly. But the staff’s diligence went a lot deeper.
The Recreation Center was their stomping ground when they were younger. They ran in a many pair of sneakers in their days at the same facility. So their recollection of their younger days playing at the center stuck with them because once they were that excited child looking forward to playing ball.
Director Allen Overby has been over the Center for approximately 16 years and is extremely happy that the basketball program is back.
Overby stated, “We haven’t had a basketball program since 2021. Normally, participation was a problem, but this year the participation went from 10 teams to 16 teams,” added Overby.
The 16 teams in the league consist of 11 boys teams and five girls teams. The age groups are, 6-9 girls and boys and 10-12 girls and boys. The center also has a 13-16 boys team, but they are still looking to expand in that age group.
Newly hired Athletic Program Supervisor Jess Miller has been with the Recreation Center for approximately four months and is excited about the program.
“I’ve been around sports all my life. I played at this same recreational center when I was younger,” shared Miller. “My goal is to enhance the center for the athletes and to rebuild the participation and attendance.”
Tonio Wiggins has been involved with the Williamston Recreation and Parks since 2015. He started his tenure as an intern while finishing his Sports Management degree at Elizabeth City State University. Upon graduating, Wiggins was hired as a part-time employee and transitioned to full-time around May of 2021.
“I love the general support of the community,” saids Wiggins. “I love this community, this is my home. I played at this same Center when I was younger.”
Recreational attendant Ray Biggs has worked part time at the center for overs 20 years. The retired Army Reserves veteran and retired Correction Officer from the Department of Public Safety says he loves what he does at the center.
“My children played here,” said Biggs. “I stayed around because I love being around the kids.
“Now my grandkids are playing here,” added Biggs. “When I first started it was about the money, but now it’s about loving what I do.”
The season started with two games Tuesday night.
Team Matthew Sessoms beat GFL Environmental 17-3 (6-9 Boys). Kimoni Bryant was the high scorer with 10 points, followed by teammate Brody Roebuck with three points for the Matthew Sessoms team.
Shaw’s Barbecue beat Rotary Club of Williamston 14-0 (6-9 Girls). Zena Hollis was the high scorer with eight points, followed by teammate Zymeria Lee with six points for Shaw’s Barbecue.
Williamston Parks and Recreation also offers tackle football, flag football, volleyball and softball.