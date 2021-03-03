WILSON — Wilson Preparatory Academy defeated Williamston Riverside 66-50 Tuesday night in the 1-A East Regional final, leaving the Tigers one step away from securing Wilson's first public school championship in boys basketball since 1984.
Wilson Prep (6-2), defeated the Knights in just its second season as NCHSAA members, after six straight wins and going unbeaten against NCHSAA opposition this season.
The Tigers were the No. 3 seed in a random-seeding process among conference champions. They will square off with West North Carolina champion Lincoln Charter on Saturday at one of two Randolph County schools — either Trinity Wheatmore or Climax Providence Grove. Site and game time will be announced on Wednesday.
Riverside, the No. 5 seed, suffered its only loss in 15 games as champions of the Coastal Plains Conference.
Both teams were choppy and erratic at the start offensively, with the teams deadlocked at 10 after one quarter. The opening period for Wilson Prep was about slowing down Riverside's 6-foot-7 wing Avion Pinner, taking a page from the University of Virginia's defensive playbook.
“We had a lot of emphasis on not letting Pinner beat us off the dribble,” Wilson Prep head coach Anthony Atkinson Jr. said. “And what we did was we played a lot of Virginia pack-line defense. We packed it in on the wings, and when he would drive and kick because we saw sometimes he tends to over dribble, we told our guys to wall up. Our guys did a great job of doing that.”
The Tigers took control with an 11-2 run to end the first half. Fueled by passing and finishing from senior Nasiar Blackston, Wilson Prep turned a slim two-point lead into a 29-18 advantage at halftime. Freshman Daidien Sutton, getting a shot in the starting lineup, knocked down a 3-pointer off a Riverside turnover as time expired.
Wilson Prep’s defense turned the Knights over 22 times, with Sutton getting the starting nod to match up with the quickness of Riverside’s backcourt.
“This was an athletic team and a fast team,” Atkinson explained. “I wanted Dai-Dai out there, because I felt like Dai-Dai could present a problem on the offensive and defensive boards. And he’s very active and he runs the floor well.”
Sutton, who learned he would start Sunday evening, had seven points. He gave credit to his coach.
“He said, ‘I see you’ve been putting in a lot of work,’” Sutton said. “‘And I know you can do it, so just go out there and give it your all.’”
Blackston had 16 points, five rebounds and four assists, while senior Omarreyon Johnson tallied nine points, four assists and three steals. As a team, Wilson Prep connected on 27-of-57 shots for 47.4 percent accuracy in overcoming a first quarter where it missed easy shots around the rim.
The Tigers kept up the pace in transition in the second half, turning what was a 31-22 lead into 41-27 on a dunk from Sutton and 45-29 after 6-5 senior forward Devyn Bullock ran the floor and was rewarded with an easy layup in the paint.
Wilson Prep had 13 turnovers and offset that with 21 assists. Senior Christen Battle led the way with six as Blackston and Johnson each had four.
Senior Eric Wynn had 12 points as Bullock had all nine of his total in the second half.
Pinner’s 21 points led Riverside, which finished 18 of 20 from the free-throw line. Pinner was 11 for 11 and was held to four points in the first half as Wilson Prep built a double-digit lead. The lead reached as many as 19 in the fourth quarter at 60-41 on the completion of a three-point play from Bullock.
“We were getting what we wanted early and we were getting to the rim,” Riverside head coach Bobby Williams said. “We just weren’t following, and they were letting us play on both ends. That’s probably not what we needed when we’re giving up five or six inches and 50 pounds at every position. We were getting what we wanted early, they just weren’t falling. Just got a little frustrated.”
RIVERSIDE (50)
Saunders 2, Basnight 5, Griffin 9, Pinner 21, Baker 2, White 6, Burns 2. Bryant 3.
WILSON PREP (66)
Blackston 16, Land 3, Johnson 9, Battle 6, Bryant 2, Eatmon 2, Sutton 7, Bullock 9, Wynn 12.
Score by quarters:
Riverside 10 8 18 14 — 50
Wilson Prep 10 19 20 17 — 66