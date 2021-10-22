WILLIAMSTON - Riverside High School Athletic Director Phil Woodard, has been selected to receive the Charlie Adams Distinguished Service Award.
The Charlie Adams Distinguished Service Awards, named for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s late, long-time Executive Director, are given per region and go to a person with at least 10 years of experience in education and athletics who is still active in the field and has regularly gone “above and beyond” the call of duty at both the local and the state level.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) presented this special award at the virtual regional meeting on Oct. 5. The award was presented by Commissioner Que Tucker and Assistant Commissioner Tra Waters.
Phil Woolard grew up in Plymouth, North Carolina and graduated from Lawrence Academy. He graduated from East Carolina University class of 1992 with a degree in history.
Woolard began coaching part time at North Pitt High School in 1995, assisting in football and baseball.
One of his early coaching mentors, Preston Bowers, and Woolard’s wife, Rebecca, began to push Woolard to finish his history education degree. Woolard begin his teaching career in 1998.
Woolard continued teaching and coaching at North Pitt until 2015, adding tennis to his résumé the last five years. In February of 2015, he moved to Riverside High School and began coaching tennis and assisting with baseball until he became athletic director in 2017.
Woolard loves the challenge of coordinating sporting events and seeing his students excel on the field of play. He has found pride even in the COVID-19 craziness in his student-athletes’ ability to improvise, adapt and overcome.
