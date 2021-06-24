Everything came up Rose Wednesday night in the Class 3A East Regional baseball finals.
Backed by the masterful performance on the mound by left-hander Tyler Bonds and a 10-hit attack, the Rampants (14-4 overall) shut out D.H. Conley 5-0 to advance to this weekend’s Class 3A state championship series in either Burlington or Fayetteville against Sun Valley or Cox Mill.
An estimated 1,284 fans were in attendance, according to Conley athletic director Rob Maloney.
Rose head coach Ronald Vincent had one word to describe the Rampants’ journey this season.
“It’s kind of been unbelievable what we’ve done since we lost three in a row. We’ve had our backs up against the wall, and what these guys have been able to do has been really impressive,” Vincent said after his squad won its 10th straight game while ending Conley’s win streak at 11, as well as the Vikings’ season at 15-2 overall.
At the forefront of the second win over Conley this season was Bonds, Rose’s ace, who held the home team to just two hits – a single by Braeden Murray in the fifth inning and a single by Justin McDonald in the seventh.
Bonds was supported by an offense that garnered 10 hits off D.H. Conley pitchers Matthew Matthijs and Evan McLean.
Bonds retired the first 13 batters he faced, and Rose’s offense went to work in the second inning.
Grayson Myrick singled and advanced on a double by Wade Jarman. Cam Greenway drove in Myrick with a single, and after the Vikings turned a double play, Jarman scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.
Rose couldn’t score in the third following a hit from Jarman and a walk to Greenway, but Bonds continued to thwart the Conley hitters with a deceptive fastball and a steady diet of breaking pitches. He struck out seven and walked no one in a complete-game effort.
“I don’t throw as hard as those guys (Matthijs and McLean), so I have to use my other pitches,” Bonds said. “My curveball and changeup worked well for me.”
The Rampants added a run in the top of the fourth inning. Cole Watkins smacked the first pitch into left field for a hit. One out later, Mitch Jones walked and a passed ball moved the runners up a base.
Jayden Grimes then lifted a sacrifice fly to center field, bringing in Watkins for a 3-0 Rose lead.
Conley got its first hit with one out (Murray’s single), but Bonds coaxed a flyout to center and a foul-out to left to end the frame.
Matthijs kept the deficit at three runs when he worked out of a jam in the top of the sixth inning after hits from Caleb May and Danny Sadler.
The Rampants added some insurance in the top of the seventh by tacking on their final two runs.
Bonds drew a walk, Myrick singled, and a misplay allowed courtesy runner A.J. Briley to score the first run. After a walk to Jarman and a strikeout, Myrick crossed the plate on a sacrifice fly to center by May, who received numerous high-fives from his teammates pouring out of the dugout.
Bonds gave up a one-out single in the bottom of the seventh. He got McLean to foul out to Watkins at first, and then Murray flied out to center to set off a massive dogpile on the mound.
“We got 10 hits against two of the best pitchers in North Carolina,” Vincent said. “And I can’t say enough about Tyler Bonds, who pitched his second shutout of the playoffs. It’s been a good run so far.”
Conley coach Jason Mills offered praise to Rose and said, “Tonight was a great battle with winner take all. Unfortunately, we were on the losing side of it, but Rose played really really well. Defensively. we had some miscues and they took advantage of it. They played 10 times better than we did.”