Extra pic By Michael Jaenicke Sports Editor May 4, 2023 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 What 2 Watch Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Poll Would you prefer that candidates other than Joe Biden and Donald Trump win their party's presidential nomination? You voted: Yes No Partly No opinion/other Vote View Results Back