SNOW HILL — Three downtown Snow Hill businesses were able to spruce up their exteriors thanks to the town’s revitalization facade improvement grants. Now more improvements may be in the works.
In 2019, the town tapped five Snow Hill organizations for grants: Harper Insurance, Pathway Ministries, The Square, Greene County Museum and Hardy’s Appliance and Furniture.
Commissioners required each to match the grant amount for the improvements, offering to reimburse them when the projects were complete.
Of the five, Harper Insurance, Pathway Ministries and The Square have completed their approved improvement projects and have been reimbursed with grant funding.
An agreement with the N.C. Department of Commerce, which funded the grant program, expired on June 30.
But Town Manager John Bauer said he received approval from the Department of Commerce to extend the grant until July 1, 2021, and to redistribute the funds.
Bauer proposed allocating the remaining $12,252 to three businesses downtown: Greene Street Diner, Little Shoppe of Flowers and the Minshew Building. He has received the informal approval of two of the three owners.
Improvements will include removing siding, repairing brick and mortar, replacing windows and painting the buildings.
“Painting of them is still up in the air. We have to see the condition when we remove everything,” Bauer said, adding murals can be painted on the buildings if desired.
Bauer also recommended a committee be formed if funding was available for painting.
Bauer recommended that the town drop the requirement of having the businesses pay for improvements before being reimbursed. The businesses likely would back out from the program since they rent, the buildings, he said.
If funding is not used, it will be returned to the Department of Commerce and it could be harder for the town to receive the same type of grants in the future, according to town attorney Brian Pridgen.
“I would think if the business had the money to make improvements they would have already have done it,” Commissioner Dianne Andrews said.
Commissioner Lorrine Washington agreed.
“They were probably struggling back then and now are struggling more because of the pandemic,” Washington said.
Commissioner Rosa Wilkes agreed the money should be spent, but felt changing requirements was unfair to the businesses that participated and contributed a match.
“I really think considering the money has to be used by next year, they may not be able to match what needs to be matched,” Wilkes said. “But I’m sure if you are going to do an uplift or do something to the building I’m working in, I will be able to give something. Something is better than nothing at all.”
Bauer suggested that those receiving funding for the facade improvements be made ineligible for money from the CARES Act mini-grant as a compromise.
Mayor Pro-tem Bobby Taylor felt that was fair.
“It’s hard to penalize a business owner who is renting from a landlord who won’t do a damn thing. You can’t blame the business owner for that part,” Taylor said.
Washington made a motion to approve the facade improvement grants award and it was seconded by Andrews. It passed with all in favor.
Commissioners also approved Tinoco Construction of Snow Hill to perform the work. The town received two informal bids. After negotiations, both bids came in at the same price. Tinoco Construction was awarded the bid due to its past performance and its location in Snow Hill.