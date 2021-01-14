WINTERVILLE — South Central High School’s cross country teams finished second to D.H. Conley in last week’s Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference meet at Boyd Lee Park.
Conley won the boys meet 17-58 over South Central, while J.H. Rose placed fifth with 118 points.
On the girls side, Conley defeated South Central 27-44 while J.H. Rose didn’t have enough runners to earn a team score.
In the boys’ race, Justin Roeder was the top runner for South Central — placing fourth with a time of 17 minutes, 22 seconds.
Conley had all seven of its runners in the top 10: 1-3 and 5-8.
Landon Williams set the pace for the Vikings at 16:51, followed by Garrett Miller at 17:01 and Seth McKinney at 17:06.
Carter Adrias was fifth for Conley (17:43), trailed by Noah Anderson (17:46), Owen Thorndike (17:48) and Scout Hill (18:12).
J.H. Rose’s highest placer was Keller Fraley,who was 10th at 18:29.
South Central had several other runners in the top 20.
Matthew Hill (18:43), Simon Thomas (18:47) and Matthew Riggs (18:49) placed 12th through 14th, respectively.
Griffin Brantley was 16th (19:12), Riley Adamski took 18th (19:14) and Steve Cannaday was 19th (20:04).
The Rampants had one other runner in the top 30 – Brad Garland was 25th at 22:01, while Micah James was 29th with a time of 22:37.
On the girls side, Annika Stoakes of Conley was second overall (20:46) while J.H. Rose’s Maisy Woodmansee placed third (20:47) and Conley’s Hayley Ferrell was fourth (21:27). Rose’s Saline Kulas ended up fifth (21:57).
The rest of the top 10 included Pitt County runners.
Natalie Baldwin of South Central was sixth (22:16), followed by Alice Guth of Conley in seventh (22:32), Madison Quinn of South Central in eighth (23:01), Savannah Ibarra of South Central in ninth (23:26) and Caitlin Brown of Conley in 10th (23:26).
Conley had three other runners in the top 25: Hadlee Halsall took 11th (24:05), Channing Mitchell was 14th (24:21) and Grace Kennedy was 19th (25:11).
South Central’s trio of Alexis Robinson (24:34), Ra’Nissi Fleming (24:49) and Angeles Ibarra (24:50) placed 15th through 17th, respectively. Mackenzie Odom ended up 25th (26:21).