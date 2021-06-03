South Central High School’s baseball stayed tied atop the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference last week with a sweep over New Bern.
The Falcons (7-1 ECC 3A/4A, 8-1 overall) defeated the Bears 8-3 at home on Wednesday (May 26) and won 10-7 at New Bern on Tuesday (May 25).
As a result of the wins against New Bern, South Central has clinched the 4A bid for the state playoffs.
In the May 26 contest, New Bern held a 1-0 lead before the Falcons scored three times in the bottom of the fourth inning to take the lead. The Bears tied it with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth, but a five-run bottom of the sixth gave South Central the lead for good.
Daylinh Nguygen-Brown led South Central with two hits, two runs and an RBI, while S’Quan Waters drove in four runs and was 1-for-2 with a home run and a run scored and Trace Baker added three RBI with one hit in two at-bats.
Adding the other hits were Alex Bouche and Ashton Ross.
Bouche worked all seven innings for the complete game on the mound. He gave up just three hits and three runs (two earned) with five strikeouts and one walk in throwing only 83 pitches.
In the game at New Bern, South Central took control early with a six-run first inning and added four more runs in the sixth frame. New Bern also had a pair of multiple-run innings – garnering three in the second and four in the seventh.
The Falcons finished with 12 hits, led by Bouche (3-for-4, run), Baker (2-for-3, run, two RBI) and Ross (2-for-4, two RBI).
Providing one hit each were Nguygen-Brown (two runs, RBI), Waters (RBI), Daniel Paciullo (run, two RBI), Joshua James (two runs, RBI) and K.J. Chadwick (run, RBI). Paciullo and Baker doubled.
Baker earned the win on the mound by going six innings and allowing two hits and three runs (one earned) with nine strikeouts and four walks. Nguygen-Brown struck out two, walked one and allowed three hits and four runs (two earned) in one inning of work.