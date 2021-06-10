GREENVILLE — One run was enough for J.H. Rose against South Central last week.
Jayden Grimes’ two-out RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning was the only scoring as the Rampants edged the Falcons 1-0 in a Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference game June 1 at Guy Smith Stadium.
The Falcons entered the night having won eight in a row and had already clinched the 4A spot for the state playoffs after sweeping New Bern the week before.
The Falcons had chances to score several times in the contest.
South Central put runners on first and second with two outs in the sixth, two runners on in the top of the seventh, and also had baserunners in the second fourth, fourth and fifth innings but couldn’t get the big hit to keep the inning going.
The Rampants had two hits in the second (Grayson Myrick and Jarman with singles), a hit batter in the third (Jones) and a walk (Jarman, who stole second and third) in the fourth but couldn’t capitalize as Baker worked his way out of trouble.
The teams meet again Thursday at 6 p.m. at South Central.