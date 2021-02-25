The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released the final brackets for the 2020-21 state basketball playoffs over the weekend, and two teams in the area were notably missing.
Early on Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 23), it was confirmed that the South Central boys (13-0 and the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference champions) had to forfeit their first-round game against Rolesville due to COVID-19 protocols. The Falcons were the No. 5 seed in the East 4A playoffs and Rolesville, the 12th seed, was a wild-card entry.
A day earlier, the NCHSAA confirmed the South Central girls (10-2 and second place in the ECC 3A/4A) would miss the postseason due to COVID-19 protocols. As a result, the Lady Falcons had to forfeit their automatic berth in the 4A playoffs.
That left the teams from Farmville Central and D.H. Conley and the girls team from North Pitt as postseason qualifiers from Pitt County.
Both the D.H. Conley girls and boys played on their home court Tuesday night.
The Viking girls, who drew the No. 2 seed in the Eastern 3A bracket, entertained No. 15 seed Northern Guilford, while the Viking boys drew the No. 5 seed and played host to No. 12 seed Southern Durham in the first round.
The other three Pitt County teams were on the road in the first round.
Both Farmville Central squads — the defending Class 2A champions — had to travel on Tuesday.
The Lady Jaguars, the No. 9 seed in the Eastern 2A bracket, played at No. 8 seed Kinston, while the Jaguar boys are also a No. 9 seed and traveled to Ahoskie to play at No. 8 seed Hertford County in their first-round matchup.
Finally, the North Pitt girls, the No. 16 seed in the 2A Eastern Bracket, traveled to No. 1 First Flight in the opening round.
Just 32 teams made the playoffs in each classification this year due to COVID-19, and one round of the playoffs has been dropped.
The second round is set for Thursday (Feb. 25), with the third round on Saturday (Feb. 27), the regionals on Tuesday (March 2) and the state finals on Saturday (Feb. 6).
Playoff brackets were partially predetermined this year across all sports that are traditionally seeded.
The only factors this year in who makes the playoffs are a team’s conference finish and conference winning percentage.
Each conference has at least one automatic bid to the playoffs. The number of automatic berths depends on the number of teams in a conference participating in that particular sport.
Conferences with 1-6 schools get one automatic bids; 7-8 schools get two automatic bids and 9-plus schools get three automatic bids.
Conferences were assigned to regions ahead of time, either east or west. Each region received 16 playoff berths.
Any spots left over after the automatic bids were determined were filled by wild-card teams, based on the best conference winning percentages of the teams who didn’t automatically qualify. At-large bids were not determined by Adjusted MaxPreps Rankings as in years past.
Seeding was done on a random draw procedure, starting with conference champion automatic qualifiers, then all the second-place automatic qualifiers. The third-place qualifiers and wild-card teams were then drawn at random together and placed on the remaining lines.