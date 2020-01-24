Despite a gutsy effort from C.B. Aycock, South Central used pressure defense to remain undefeated in conference play in boys’ basketball action on Friday night.
The Falcons won 54-42 in Winterville, and head coach Chris Cherry’s team continued to play at a high level.
“We had to win the game twice,” he said. “I have a young team, so when they make shots, their intensity increases. Hopefully, we can get healthy over the next week.”
With the two teams deadlocked at 25-all at the half, it was a fight to the finish in the second half. Aycock began the third quarter on a 9-0 run to go up 34-25 four minutes into the half. Travon Ward hit back-to-back shots after a 3 from Taric Hill cut the deficit to one.
Ward continued to be the offensive force he’s been all season for South Central. Five straight points to end the quarter broke a 37-all tie and the Falcons led by five going into the fourth.
Both teams traded baskets throughout the final eight minutes of regulation. A 3-pointer from Alijuan Moore was answered with a layup from Daylinh Brown.
“When the game is on the line, we have to play big,” the freshman guard said. “We’re a really good team because we were able to adapt to their defense.”
The Falcons’ press stifled Aycock in the final minutes as they started to pull away. A layup from Dante Hutcherson along with a steal off the inbound and lay-in from Ward put South Central up 10 with a minute left.
Brown finished with 13 points while Ward and Jamir Wright added 12 each. Aycock was led by Walker’s 16 points.
The Falcons travel to Eastern Wayne Tuesday.
Aycock (8-9, 2-5) scored the first two baskets of the contest courtesy of Charles Walker. However, South Central (13-4, 7-0) answered with a hot streak from the outside.
A 3-pointer from Joesph Thompson and two triples from Wright put the Falcons up 9-4. All together, they finished with five 3s in the first quarter and South Central led 17-6 after one.
Aycock came out with a big answer in the second period. Jaden Fields hit a three early in the period to make it 20-8, but the home team went cold after that.
Methodical offense is the calling card for Aycock and they battled back to take a one point lead with a 13-0 run late in the first half. Brown answered with a jumper, but Ashton Peronzini came back down and hit a three of his own.
In the end, what was a big start from the hosts was countered with a dominant second quarter from Aycock.
GIRLS’ GAME South Centraal 56 C.B. Aycock 17
After losing a tough game against D.H. Conley, South Central bounced back in a big way.
“Losing that game was tough,” Falcons head coach Robert Duck said of the Conley setback. “I thought we came out ready to play on both ends tonight. All we can do is stay focused so we can make a run in the postseason.”
Aycock (9-8, 2-5) got off to a strong start with a few baskets inside, but South Central responded quickly. The Falcons (13-5, 5-2) led 9-4 in the opening minutes thanks to a 7-0 run.
After going down 4-2 early, they ended the quarter on a 14-2 run and led by 12 going into the second. Amari Palmer knocked down a couple of jump shots to set the tone.
South Central added to its advantage with a 10-0 run to begin the second quarter. The Falcons didn’t allow a basket in the final eight minutes of the half with Aycock’s only point coming on a free throw.
With the Falcons leading 35-7 at halftime, they knew business was taken care of and continued to expand on their lead in the second half, starting with two quick baskets from Palmer and Kayla Smith.
“I think we gave a good effort coming off a loss,” Smith said. “We expected to play better on defense and offense. Moving without the ball and defending are our keys to success.”
The home team led by 40 with 1:36 left in the third quarter, starting the running clock. Smith finished with 16 points to lead all scorers and Palmer added 10.
South Central travels to Eastern Wayne Tuesday.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL Farmville Central 89 North Pitt 68
Despite a loud road crowd and a valiant effort from North Pitt’s Devon Duncan, Farmville Central defeated the rival Panthers 89-68 to improve to 16-2 overall on the season.
While the Jaguars strengthened their hold on first place in the 2-A Eastern Plains Conference with a 4-0 conference mark, North Pitt fell to 1-16 on the season and remained in sixth place in the conference at 0-4.
“I thought in the first half, we were outstanding,” Jaguars head coach Larry Williford said. “The second half -- the season is a grind and they are still teenagers with a lot of pressure on them. Everyone expects them to come in and do some superhuman things.”
Senior forward Justin Wright hit four second half threes and scored a team-high 28 points for Farmville Central. He also chased down five rebounds. Junior Terquavion Smith scored 17 points and dished out six assists and senior Samage Teel added 12 points.
Duncan, meanwhile, cut through the Jaguars defense most of the night, scoring a game-high 31 points. Duncan added two threes in the second half and secured four rebounds.
“He is definitely our energizer,” Panthers head coach Grant Smith said. “He is a scorer and a good defender. When he gets in the rhythm, he is going to shoot and find a way to score. He is really tough to defend because of the way he is built. He had a great night.”
North Pitt junior On’Teds Harris contributed a double-double with 16 points and a team-high 11 rebounds.
Duncan and Harris combined for 47 of the team’s 68 points. While the scoreboard did not reflect kindly on the Panthers, Smith said his team played hard, particularly in the second half.
“We played hard for 24 minutes,” Smith said. “The second quarter was really rough for us. But in the second half I felt really good about the effort and the fight.”
Up 19-7 in the first quarter, Leontae Moye, Smith and Wright hammered home three straight dunks to extend their lead to 25-13 at the end of the quarter. That momentum carried into the second, as the Jags outscored North Pitt 30-18 and led 55-29.
North Pitt, however, outscored the Jaguars in both the third and fourth quarters and cut the lead to 18 at the beginning of the fourth. Duncan scored 19 points in the second half while Wright carried the load for the Jaguars, scoring 14 points.
Farmville Central plays at Beddingfield on Tuesday before hosting Nash Central on Friday. The Jags play four of the final six at home. North Pitt hosts Nash Central on Tuesday and travels to SouthWest Edgecombe on Friday. The Panthers play four of their last six games on the road, including three straight to close out the season.
Smith hopes the strong second half against Farmville Central will carry into the rest of the season.
“Anytime you compete against a team like Farmville, it gives you confidence,” Smith said. “What we saw tonight was definitely a step, and that’s what we are doing, taking small steps to get to the bigger goal.”
-- Christopher Decker
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL Farmville Central 73 North Pitt 34
After a close first quarter, Farmville pulled away from North Pitt and improved to 12-3 overall. The Jaguars remained in first place with a 4-0 conference mark while North Pitt suffered its second conference loss and dropped to 11-7 and 2-2.
Jaguars guard Rashya Speight led all scorers with 19 points and chased down eight rebounds while sophomore Amiya Joyner grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds and scored 17 points for a double-double.
Senior Ja’shyrah Carmon also secured a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
North Pitt senior Ashanti Hines scored 15 points and added four rebounds while Aquarius Pettaway added nine points and eight rebounds.
-- Christopher Decker
The Lady Panthers kept the game close in the first quarter, recovering from a 7-0 run with a Hines three to cut the lead to 7-5. The Lady Jaguars ended the first quarter with a 13-7 lead, but Hines hit another three with about five minutes to go in the second quarter and North Pitt trailed 15-12.
“I saw heart and passion. We were focused,” Lady Panthers head coach William Knight said. “But after that, we lost it. We had a couple of turnovers and we missed layups here and there and that gets in your head.”
That, however, was the closest North Pitt would come the rest of the night as Farmville Central embarked on a 16-4 run to end the first half. The Lady Jaguars continued to roll after the break, outscoring North Pitt 42-18 in the second half.
“It was a big game and the girls had to get the jitters out,” Jaguars head coach Hollis Harper said. “We missed a lot of layups and turned the ball over. We had to relax and once we relaxed, we started playing basketball.”
MIDDLE SCHOOLS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL Bethel 21, Chicod 15
Bethel improved to 6-4 overall and 5-4 in conference action with a six-point win on Thursday night at Chicod.
The visitors were led by Kayden Howell’s nine points and six more from Nakyah Hollis.
Bethel is back in action on Monday against C.M. Eppes.
A.G. Cox 46, Hope 17
Despite a strong outing from Britni Silver scoring a team-high 10 points, Hope was no match for AGC on Thursday night.
Hope hosts PS Jones on Monday.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Parrott Academy 29
Oakwood School 7
The Patriots built an 11-point lead a cruised through the second half to its second win of the season against Oakwood on Wednesday night.