WINTERVILLE – A win on any given day, particularly if D.H. Conley, J.H. Rose and South Central are concerned, can quickly alter the landscape of the Eastern Carolina 3-A/4-A Conference volleyball race.
On Tuesday, it was the Falcons’ turn to take over the top spot in the ECC, as they defeated Conley 25-21, 25-17, 25-20 in a conference match at home.
“This win gives us a lot of confidence, especially seeing how we didn’t play very well against Rose last week,” said South Central coach Kayla Ruffin, whose squad improved to 4-1 in the league and overall with the victory. “Playing teams like Conley and Rose is as much of a mental challenge as it is anything. We have some newcomers this year and we’re trying to make sure (our returners) fit in with them and that we maintain our focus as a team.”
Conley (2-1 in the league and overall), which dropped to third in the conference behind Rose (3-1 ECC and overall), struggled from the service line in the opening set and South Central took advantage behind the play of senior hitters Alisa Ruffin, Alleigh Johnson and Elana Joyner (libero).
A tap by Conley’s Ella Philpot cut the Falcons lead to 10-7, but Ruffin served seven straight points (Aniya Grisby had a block in the sequence) to make it 17-8.
Conley was able to cut the deficit to four points on Olivia Lefever’s serve, but a missed kill gave the Falcons the set.
The Vikings trailed 8-4 in the second set, but Lefever served three in a row to pull the visitors within one. A tap by Maddy May tied it at 11-all, and libero Carson Corey served two points to give Conley a 14-13 advantage. A three-point run by Sara Dees (which included a kill from Kylah Silver) extended the lead, and a block by Philpot on Cassie Dail’s serve produced the final point and tied the match at a set each.
The teams went back and forth in the third set until two points from Lilly Bennett and a kill from Philpot put Conley up 13-12. The Vikings were unable to take advantage on their own serve, however, and South Central rallied to take the lead, 16-14, on three points from Miriam Hardy.
The Falcons never lost the advantage after that, as kills from Johnson and Ruffin kept the visitors at bay.
Conley rallied after a slow start in the final set. Down 5-2, May stepped to the line and reeled off 11 straight points – the Vikings’ best service stretch of the entire match. Included in the run were kills from Silver and Ashlyn Philpot to make it 13-5.
But the visitors were not able to sustain it.
Ruffin served four straight points to tie it at 16 before a kill from Silver gave the Vikings the lead back.
It was tied at 18-all when Johnson slammed home a kill to give South Central the lead.
Plays from Ashlyn Philpot kept the differential at just one, but Ruffin’s kill and a mishandled return put the Falcons two points from the match.
A tap by Silver staved off one match point, but Johnson’s tap resulted in the final point and victory for South Central.
“We struggled with serve-receive tonight and didn’t do as well with our blocking,” said Conley coach Jennifer Gillikin. “That’s how we lost the match. But this is just our third match and we still have nine left (in conference).”
J.H. Rose 3, Southern Wayne 0The Rampants stayed on their hot early pace, rolling off 25-12, 25-10 and 25-14 set wins to notch their fifth win of the season in six tries.
Lauren Elizabeth Richardson stroked eight aces in the win, while Grayson Norwood added seven kills and Sloan Carlson 18 assists in the victory.
Rose (5-1) hosts New Bern on Thursday.