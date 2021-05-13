South Central High School swept a pair of games from Eastern Wayne while Ayden-Grifton suffered two losses to West Craven during baseball action played last week on the diamond.
The Falcons (3-1 overall, 2-0 Eastern Carolina 3A/4A) shut out the Warriors 10-0 in the second game and also won 9-2 in the first contest on Thursday (May 6).
SCHS scored three runs in the top of the first inning of the nightcap, added five more in the third and two more in the fourth frame.
The Falcons finished with 10 hits overall, led by Joshua James and S’Quan Waters with two hits each and D Nguyen-Brown, Chris Peele, Trace Baker, Drew Browne, Ashton Ross and Jayden Cherry adding one hit each.
Alex Bouche earned the win on the mound for South Central. He worked four innings and allowed just two hits with six strikeouts and one walk. Ty Cahoon struck out two, walked one and allowed no hits in one inning.
In the first game, the Falcons scored three times in the first inning and added six more in the third inning, while the Warriors managed their lone runs in the top of the fourth frame.
South Central finished with five hits, as Nguyen-Brown, Bouche, Baker, Brown, Ross and Daniel Paciullo had one hit each. Bouche, Brown and Joshua James each crossed the plate twice.
Eastern Wayne managed just three hits and made five errors defensively, while the Falcons committed two errors.
Baker picked up the mound win for SCHS. He gave up two hits and two earned runs while striking out seven and walking three. Nguyen-Brown struck out four and allowed one hit in 1.2 innings.
Chargers fall
to West Craven
Ayden-Grifton’s baseball team emerged 0-4 overall after consecutive losses to West Craven in Eastern Carolina 2A action last week.
The Chargers fell behind in Thursday’s (May 6) game and rallied with five runs in their final two at-bats, but it wasn’t enough in an 8-6 loss to the Eagles.
Tanner Cannon and Austin Babcock led A-G with two hits each while Dillon Koonce, Elijah Daniels and Ashton Watkins provided one hit each.
Babcock (four innings, five hits, four earned runs, five walks, four strikeouts), Austin Jones (two innings, one hit, three runs, none earned, one strikeout, one walk) and Watkins (one hit, two strikeouts in one frame) pitched for the Chargers.
In the May 4 game, A-G led 2-0 in the first inning but wasn’t able to make it stand up, as the Eagles used a 10-run fifth inning to win 12-6.
Koonce, Cannon, Babcock and Spencer Sumerlin paced the Chargers with two hits each. Daniels and Jackson Hendricks had the other hits.
Zach Price (0.2 innings, three walks), Cannon (four innings, four hits, three runs, six strikeouts, four walks), Wesley Joyner (0.1 innings, four hits,, five runs, one walk) and Koonce (two walks, two hits, four runs) saw action on the mound for Ayden-Grifton.
Greene Central
falls to Seahawks
CHOCOWINITY – Greene Central amassed just four hits and suffered a nonconference loss to Southside on May 4.
Pat Ginn led the Rams with a pair of hits, while Brady Anderson and Leland Barrow chipped in one hit each.
GCHS took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning but Southside responded with three runs in the second, two in the third, three more in the fourth and four in the fifth to complete the victory.
The Rams used four pitchers in the game: Madison Parrish (0.1 innings, two hits, one runs, one walk), Barrow (1.2 innings, five hits, four runs, three earned runs, one walk, two strikeouts), Cameron Taylor (0.2 innings, two hits, three earned runs, two strikeouts) and Beau Hedgepeth (0.2 innings, three hits, four runs, one earned run, one strikeout, two walks).