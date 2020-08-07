And the wait goes on.
The return of high school sports for 2020-21 has been postponed yet again with Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement earlier this week that he and his health team had extended Phase Two of North Carolina’s reopening plan for an additional five weeks – until at least Sept. 11.
Less than a day after Cooper’s latest executive order, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association issued its own statement, saying the start of sports for the 2020-21 school year will be delayed beyond Sept. 1 for NCHSAA member schools.
“At his press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Cooper and his health team extended Phase Two of the state’s reopening plan until at least Sept. 11,” NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said in her statement. “Unfortunately, this announcement means the start of sports will be delayed beyond Sept. 1 for NCHSAA member schools.”
This latest postponement of sports means practice for fall sports will not begin on Sept. 1 as per the NCHSAA’s statement in late July.
James Alverson, assistant commissioner for the NCHSAA, said no set date has been reestablished for the first day of fall practices.
“We do not have dates to share at this time, but we know practice will not start on Sept. 1 for fall sports,” Alverson stated. “For the time being, subject to further Board of Directors action, the Phase Two summer activities plan remains in effect with workouts allowed to continue under the approved guidelines and restrictions.”
The NCHSAA said last month that its member schools could resume summer workouts on Aug. 3 under Phase Two guidelines, with the exception of mandated “dead periods” so districts could focus on the opening of schools.
Pitt County Schools begin the 2020-21 academic year on Aug. 17.
Corey Skinner, athletic director at Ayden-Grifton High School, knows his student-athletes, coaches, parents and community members are frustrated with this latest delay, in particular when they read on the internet that other states have already made decisions on their fall sports.
“I think everybody is frustrated with it, but with everything going on – so many different things, whether things we can control or can’t control – this just gets added to the list,” he said. “We talk about all of these new normals and us being frustrated, and this is just one other thing. Coaches have come to that realization, and we are all dealing with it the best we can.”
Skinner said his teams began their summer workouts back in June.
“We started summer workouts when they lifted the initial dead period in June,” he said. “Our basketball, football and volleyball teams, soccer started having workouts at that point. We did start Phase Two this week with balls and small pods of athletes, but basketball shut down because our gym floor was getting redone.”
While uncertainty swirls around the state, Skinner said his coaches have taken a simple approach.
“Our coaches’ message to the kids has been, ‘We don’t know, so we’re just going to keep going and get as much accomplished as we can so we don’t get caught off guard if we do get to start on time,’” Skinner said. “But I think they all understood there would be more mandated delays.”
Next week, Pitt County will enter its own dead period, followed by a NCHSAA-mandated dead period for the opening of schools.
After the dead periods, schools may resume their summer workout plans on Aug. 24 under Phase Two guidelines from the NCHSAA.
Tucker reiterated in her statement that the NCHSAA hopes to make an announcement about fall sports within the next two weeks.
“The NCHSAA staff and Board of Directors will review all available options, seek input from SMAC (Standing Medical Advisory Committee), DPI (Department of Public Instruction) and a sports Ad Hoc Committee and announce a calendar for playing sports during the upcoming school year,” Tucker said. “It is hoped that we can make this announcement prior to Aug. 17.”
Skinner said the Chargers would finish up their workouts this week and then return after the two dead periods have expired.
“All we can control is what we can control,” he said. “If the state says we can practice and work out and gives us guidelines for doing so, then that’s what we’re going to do until we are told otherwise. We want to be as prepared as possible for when we do find out when the season starts.”
As for a possible Phase Three, Skinner said schools won’t know about it until a few days before.
“That’s what happened with Phase Two,” he said.
Tucker said the goal is to still have some semblance of a season, but much has yet to be decided.
“We want to play sports during the upcoming school year and we are making plans to do so; however, the health and safety of all participants, including coaches and other essential staff, will be a priority as decisions and plans are made,” she said.