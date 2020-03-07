GREENVILLE — The Farmville Central boys are headed back to Chapel Hill to defend their Class 2A state championship – but it took some extra time for the Jaguars to earn their return trip to the Dean Smith Center.
Farmville, the No. 3 seed in the East, outscored No. 1 seed South Granville 8-5 in overtime to defeat the Vikings 66-63 in the NCHSAA Class 2-A Eastern Regional finals Saturday night inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.
The Jaguars (29-2) will play West representative Shelby Crest in the 2-A state title game next Saturday.
“It’s never going to go according to the script,” Jaguars head coach Larry Williford said. “There’s always going to be something that happens. Tonight, a lot more of that stuff than normal happened, but as crazy as it got in the second half, our team came together as a unit – no matter who we put in, they played some big minutes for us.”
The contest featured 17 lead changes and 10 ties.
Leontae Moye’s assist to Jah Short gave the Jaguars a 47-46 lead, but the Vikings (30-1) responded with a bucket from Kobe Jones to regain the advantage, and a few seconds later, Bobby Pettiford – who led all scorers with 25 points – drove for a basket to give South Granville a 50-47 edge.
Farmville tied it at 50-all with 3:30 left on a basket by Samage Teel – whose 19 points led four Jaguars in double figures.
Terquavion Smith swished his only 3-pointer to give the Jaguars a 53-50 advantage, and Justin Wright’s jumper kept the lead at three (55-52) with 1:40 remaining.
The Vikings tied it again at 55, but Moye’s follow shot with 58 seconds showing on the clock gave Farmville a 57-55 lead.
Pettiford’s basket and free throw with 44.7 seconds left gave South Granville the lead (58-57), but Wright came back with a free throw with 33.8 seconds remaining to deadlock the score at 58.
South Granville held for the final shot, but Pettiford’s long triple was off the mark.
Smith’s basket gave the Jaguars a 60-58 edge, but Micah Jones’s three-pointer with 2:50 left put the Vikings up 61-60.
It was the last time the Vikings led.
Smith’s dunk at 1:57 gave the Jaguars the lead for good at 63-61 with 1:57 remaining. After a traveling call, Teel ran down the clock to 59.2 seconds before he was fouled.
He made both shots for a 65-61 Farmville advantage, and South Granville could not convert on its next trip down the floor.
The Jags missed two free throws, and Pettiford’s driving basket sliced the deficit to 65-63 with 33.2 seconds left.
Wright was fouled and made one of two at the free throw line. The miss on the second shot left the door open for the Vikings, but the game-tying shot was off the mark, Farmville secured the rebound and the celebration was on.
Williford lauded his bench – Short, Coda Foskey and Dantavious Short – for their quality minutes in the victory and lauded his team for pulling together and maintaining focus.
“You play one to get to the next one, and these guys know that,” he said. “It is a blessing and a curse, but I am laser focused and some days they’re not and they catch the wrath – but I always tell them you only get a certain number of games. Our next game is Shelby Crest, and we will prepare for them this week and give it our best shot.”
The teams were tied five times and traded the lead six times in the first quarter. Moye’s bucket tied it at 23-all with 2:46 left in the second stanza before the Vikings went on a 7-2 run to end the half up 30-25.
Farmville trailed by as many as seven in the third quarter, but the Jaguars finished on a 12-5 run (which included two free throws by Teel) to take a 41-40 advantage into the fourth.
The Jaguars got 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks from Moye in what Williford called “his most complete game of the season.” Wright also added 15 points while Smith added 11.
Micah Jones and Kobe Jones added 15 and 10 points, respectively, for South Granville.