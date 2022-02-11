FARMVILLE — The 2021 fall sports season saw many boys athletes shine on the gridiron, the pitch and the course for Farmville Central High School.
Of those strong performances, one stood above the rest in Lucas Causey, who had a standout season with the Jaguars cross country team.
After earning a handful of accolades on the season, the sophomore has been named The Daily Reflector Boys Athlete of the Fall for Farmville Central.
Causey’s best time of the season was 18:34, as he also finished fourth at the Eastern Plains 2A Conference championship meet with a time of 19:21 on his way to earning all-conference honors.
He then went on to finish 16th at the 2A East Regional meet after posting a time of 18:34 to earn a berth in the state meet.
At the state championship meet, Causey lost 1:33 from his finishing time at regionals, as he crossed the line at 20:07 to finish 107th.
Honorable Mentions Football
Malachi Wolf — The senior closed out his career with the Jaguars on a high note, catching 47 passes for 740 yards and 10 touchdowns as he was named an all-conference selection in the Eastern Plains 2A Conference. Wolf surpassed 100 yards in four of Farmville’s eight games, highlighted by his performances against West Craven (151 yards) and Swansboro (144) yards.
Brandon Knight — Knight threw for 1,160 yards in his junior campaign on 93-of-140 passing and 14 touchdowns on his way to earning an Eastern Plains 2A All-Conference selection. He also ran for 10 touchdowns and a team-high 604 yards on 136 carries for the Jaguars, who finished the season with a mark of 2-8.
Soccer
Julian Argomaniz — Led the Jaguars on the pitch in his senior season on his way to earning an Eastern Plains 2A All-Conference selection. He scored a team-high 17 goals for Farmville, highlighted by a six-goal performance in a 7-2 win over West Craven. He helped lead the Jaguars to a record of 7-8-1 after they dropped a 3-2 decision to East Carteret on the road in the opening round of the state playoffs.
Nick Reida — Scored 10 goals and dished out four assists in his freshman campaign on the pitch for the Jaguars.
Cross Country
Tiyun Turnage — Recorded a fifth-place finish at the Eastern Plains 2A Conference championship meet after recording a time of 19:32.
Ja’Mide Lang — Posted a time of 20:51 to finish in eighth at the Eastern Plains 2A Conference championships.