FARMVILLE — The Farmville Board of Commissioners on Monday night approved a universal payment plan for customers who are late on their utility payments.
In March, Gov. Roy Cooper passed an executive order prohibiting utility providers from disconnecting service for non-payment or charging late fees on delinquent accounts for 60 days. The order also required providers to allow customers to work out a payment plan for a past-due balance of six months.
The order was set to expire Monday, but Cooper extended tit through July 29. The six-month repayment period will begin after that, according to town manager David Hodgkins.
Town staff has been required to monitor loss of revenue since the order was issued. The town currently has 318 of its approximate 3,800 utility accounts maintaining past-due balances, according to Hodgkins.
It was uncertain whether the order would be extended and the town had prepared a universal repayment plan before Cooper’s order on Friday, Hodgkins said.
“We still can consider this as a framework. We propose working out the same plan to all customers,” Hodgkins said.
Under the plan, customers will pay one-sixth of their past-due balances along with their current balances for the six-month repayment period. If customers default and do not pay their bills, they are subject to the town’s cancellation policy, Hodgkins said.
“We’re already working with some people to make payments,” he said. “We’ve always worked with folks who needed help paying bills.”
There would be no penalty if a customer can pay their past-due bill earlier than anticipated, Hodgkins said.
Commissioner Alma Hobbs asked if the town could allow customers a choice of a six- or 12-month repayment plan and also asked if the plan could be “more flexible to the individual.”
“If you choose a cookie-cutter method, every person will not fit into it. People are in dire situations right now,” Hobbs said.
The town’s software makes this a difficult task and officials are trying to be fair to all residents, Hodgkins said.
“We don’t want to have a situation where we have 150 pay plans to keep up with. If someone has legitimate needs we can work with them,” Hodgkins said.
Town attorney Christopher Edwards agreed.
“You want to have some standardized plan," Edwards said. "If you give some people six months or some people 12 months, that’s going to raise questions. There may be a good reason, but people aren't going to know that.”
Hobbs asked for “sensitivity” on the past due balances.
“I want you to be as sensitive as the cable company and telephone company. I have not heard about cable or telephones offering anything,” said Mayor John Moore, adding his utility bill is lower than both his cable and telephone bill.
The motion passed 4-0. Hobbs made the motion. Jamin Dixon was absent.
In other news:
- By a vote of 4-0, commissioners adopted Farmville's 2020-21 fiscal year budget.
- Commissioners allocated five of Bonnie’s Alley’s 13 parking spaces to be reserved as 15-minute parking spots daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mayor Pro-tem Bert Smith made the motion and it passed 4-0.
- A resolution for the Neuse River Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan was adopted.
- Hodgkins was appointed to the Greenville ENC Alliance board. The appointment is for a two-year term.
- Commissioners approved an agreement with Anne Byrd and Byum Satterwhite. In February, the town amended its ETJ’s Boundary to include a parcel on the corner of Statonsburg Road and N.C. 258. The property is owned by Satterwhite and Byrd. The town then sent a letter of intent for the property to be included in ElectriCities Smart Sites Shovel Ready Program, which promotes site for economic development.
With the option agreement, the town pays $1 for consideration and has a three-year option to purchase the land.
The agreement included two plans, with the difference being the total amounts of acreage available.
“When we were presented with this piece of property, we learned early on there may be some potential of Native American artifacts. It could affect the total price based on acreage,” Farmville planning director Justin Oakes said.
Oakes cannot confirm artifacts are present and the matter is being pursued further.
If Native American artifacts are found, the town would be eligible to purchase 39 acres for $29,000 per acre. If no artifacts are discovered, the town could purchase 63 acres at $22,000 per acre.