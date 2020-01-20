In its first home game in 33 days, Farmville Central had no problem taking care of business.
The Jaguars used a big second quarter run to take down Riverside, 103-52, on Monday at their MLK showcase.
“Our bench brought tremendous energy,” head coach Larry Williford said. “They came in and played with a sense of urgency.”
Farmville Central led 68-30 at halftime and never looked back in this contest. This was all a part of a 41-8 run to close the second quarter. As Riverside failed to answer every Jaguars basket, the lead became insurmountable.
Running clock was achieved with 7:28 left in the third quarter after a layup from Samage Teel.
Eleven Jaguars scored in the game, led by Terquavion Smith’s 26 points. Teel and Justin Wright added 17 apiece and Jah Short had 14. Farmville Central is back in action Tuesday against Southwest Edgecombe.
Farmville Central (14-2) began the game on a 13-2 run over the first four minutes. Smith and Wright opened the scoring for the Jaguars with a couple of jump shots.
Riverside (9-6) grew into the game as the opening quarter went on. Avion Pinner scored the first seven points for the Knights.
After their torrid start, the Jaguars cooled off to close the period. The Knights were within three a couple of times. A 3-pointer from Smith at the buzzer gave Farmville Central a 25-19 after one.
Both teams traded baskets over the opening minutes of the second quarter. A three-point play and a triple from Wright put the Jaguars up 11.
Farmville Central continued to add to its advantage and got hot from the outside. Another triple, this time from Dontavious Short, put the Jaguars up 17 with 4:52 left until the half.
Jah Short closed the half on a flurry that ignited the home crowd. Six straight points, including an alley-oop dunk, had Farmville Central rolling.
“I didn’t get a lot of minutes (against Kinston on Saturday),” the freshman forward said. “My goal was to come in and prove that I can do what I do when I’m called upon.”
Greene Central 74 First Flight 66
With First Flight getting hot from distance, Greene Central found a way to hang on.
The Rams knocked off the Nighthawks, 74-66 at the Farmville Central MLK showcase Monday.
First Flight is known for its outside shooting, but Blue Edwards’ Rams were able to stay disciplined defensively.
“We had to make sure to close out against their shooters,” he said. “Sometimes, you have to live with some of the shots they made and (Dylan Blake) hit some tough ones. Our team was able to make a lot of plays and showed some patience offensively.”
A trio of triples from Blake and one from Joseph Davidson highlighted a 12-2 run to get within seven in the second half. The Rams’ lead was down to three before a three from Kentrell Suggs put them back up six.
Blake continued to stay hot from the outside, and that opened up chances at the rim. After the Nighthawks got their deficit down to one point, a jumper at the buzzer from Pridgen put the Rams up 59-56 after three.
The final eight minutes featured a lot of back-and-forth action as Greene Central tried to hang on to the lead. Suggs drove through the Nighthawk defense for a dunk to put the Rams up five.
But Davidson came back with a layup.
Greene Central turned the ball over on a couple of possessions, opening it up for First Flight to tie the game. Down three, Blake got a steal, but missed the ensuing layup.
The Rams stayed poised and after a series of passes, Zakvil Smith finished it off with a dunk to put the Rams up five with a minute remaining.
“We have a tough week ahead,” coach Edwards said. “I like the energy my team is playing with, but we still have work to do.”
Blake led all scorers with 40 points for the Nighthawks. Suggs had 24 to pace the Rams while Corbitt added 12.
Greene Central will head on the road to face Washington Tuesday.
Durham Riverside 56 South Central 55
In other MLK Day action in Durham, the visiting Falcons lost a cliffhanger to the hometown team.
Further details were not available.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL North Pitt 55 SouthWest Edgecombe 51
The Panthers upped their season mark to 11-5 and 2-0 in league play.
They were led by 18 points from Ashanti Hines and 11 from J’Nadia Maye.
North Pitt takes on North Johnston tonight.