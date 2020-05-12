FARMVILLE — The town of Farmville entered into a tax collection agreement with Pitt County.
The agreement — an effort to increase efficiency while reducing costs — was unanimously approved at Farmville's May 4 Board of Commissioners meeting.
Farmville's taxes will be collected by Pitt County employees. The cost for collection is 1.5 percent of the total amount gathered, according to Farmville Town Manager David Hodgkins.
“If the county collects something that is delinquent, they pay it to the town. Everything is collected on a proportional share,” Hodgkins said.
If Farmville had a 100 percent tax collection rate, the cost would equate to approximately $22,000, according to town finance director Amy Johnson.
Having Pitt County’s tax administration collect taxes will increase efficiency and decrease costs, according to Hodgkins.
Farmville needs of new tax collection software, Hodgkins said. The software is estimated to cost $10,000. Staff also also would need to be trained in the new software, at an estimated cost of $5,000.
Having the county collect taxes is more cost efficient when the town considers the cost for employees to collect the taxes, capital funds involved and the return on investment the town would receive, Hodgkins said.
Farmville’s tax collection rate is 97 percent. Pitt County’s collection rate is more than 99 percent, he said.
“Were doing a pretty good job of it but the county is doing a lot better job of it. This is a professional outfit all they do is tax collection and assessment. We feel they do a good job,” Hodgkins said.
Farmville, Fountain, Grifton and Winterville are the only municipalities in Pitt County that still collect their own taxes, Hodgkins said.
The contract will be on a yearly basis with the town reserving the right to discontinue collection services, he said. Farmville won't lose autonomy in the process since the county is the designated legal entity to establish the property values.
Having the county collect the town’s taxes also may help clear confusion among residents who currently receive a tax bill from both Pitt County and the town of Farmville.
Mayor Pro-tem Bert Smith made the motion to approve the tax collection agreement with Pitt County. It passed unanimously.
In other town news:
- Commissioner voted to authorize a resolution to pursue a disaster recovery grant. The state has approximately $105 million in loans and grants available to address water and sewer infrastructure that have been affected by previous natural disaster events. Projects that allow for assets for be relocated from flood plains have received the highest priority, according to Rich Moore, engineer with McDavids Associates, the town’s engineering firm.
“This funding opportunity provides the chance to get up to $3 million dollars to relocate existing gravity sewer lines,” Moore said.
If approved, the town will use the funds to relocate the existing sewer outfall line in Middle Swamp and will replace sewer line from Johnsonville to N.C. 258.
Based on the town’s affordability rating as well as the town’s utilities rates, it would be eligible to receive a 100 percent grant, Moore said.
Commissioner Alma Hobbs made the motion to approve the resolution and it passed unanimously.
- The town is also pursing a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a rural development grant for the library. The grant amount is $470,000 and would be used for furniture and needed technology infrastructure for the Farmville Public Library. Commissioner Brenda Elks made the motion to pursue the grant and it passed with all in favor.
- Following a public hearing, Smith made a motion to approve the rezoning of 3365 N. Contentnea Street from central business to residential R- 5. The rezoning request was recommend by planning director Justin Oakes and is consistent with the town’s comprehensive plan and zoning ordinances.
- The town will hold a budget workshop on May 19 at 9 a.m. The meeting will take place at Farmville Town Hall in the court room.