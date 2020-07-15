FARMVILLE — Farmville put a fresh spin on local sports tournaments last week as it hosted its first-ever disc golf competition.
The Farmville Municipal Disc Golf Course held the inaugural Contentnea Creek Classic on July 11, with a field of 72 professional, advanced, recreational and amateur players from across the state as well as one competitor from outside North Carolina.
“The first-ever tournament here was amazing,” said Isaiah Lubben, Town of Farmville Parks and Recreation’s program coordinator. “It brought in many people from across the state, allowing for a mini-business boom here in Farmville.
“With more than 70 participants, we feel this tournament was a major success,” Lubben said.
The course was established in Farmville through a partnership between the Greenville Disc Golf Association (GDGA) and Play it Again Sports.
“David Miller, police chief Donnie Greene and Maj. Jeffrey Spencer were instrumental in the development of the course,” Lubben said.
Max Crotts, president of the GDGA and director of the Contentnea Creek Classic, designed the course and provided insightful advice on how to maintain the tee pads and fairways, Lubben said.
“The town contacted Greenville Parks and Rec last May and were asking about putting in a disc golf course,” Crotts said. “We met with their parks department and toured the land. It’s a beautiful area out here, and disc golf is great in borderline areas where the land can’t quite be used for anything else.”
Crotts said talks with Farmville officials revealed the town wanted a course which would attract not only locals, but people from out of town as well as those who wanted to learn the sport.
Crotts has a long history with the sport of disc golf.
“My dad started on the first course in Greenville in 1987, and he’d bring me as a baby all the time,” he said. “I’ve been playing my entire life.”
The Farmville course was completed in March and was playable before COVID-19 postponed the tournament to this past weekend.
“This land floods all the time,” Crotts said. “This course is designed to survive through floods. When the water recedes, the tee pads, tee signs and baskets are still there.”
Crotts said designing a disc golf course is different than a regular golf course.
“With a regular course, you’d have bulldozers creating the course that the designer wants,” he said. “We just designed around the natural layout and what was here and didn’t really change too much.”
The field of 72 participants featured such noteworthy names as Brian Schweberger of Tarboro, who has 272 career wins; and Elaine King of Durham, who had compiled 281 career victories before Saturday’s event.
The event featured players in eight divisions based on skill and age.
The sport is similar to golf in that there are 18 holes and players try to achieve the lowest possible score, but instead of using balls and clubs, they throw discs similar to Frisbees and try to land them in raised baskets.
Scott Conway of Ayden won the Open division with a two-round total of 97. He shot 50 the first round and 47 the second round.
Schweberger finished second (51-53–104) while Taylor Rafaleowski of Snow Hill was third (50-55–105).
King earned her 282nd career win by placing first in the Open Women division (62-64—126). Emily Garner of New Bern was second (67-71–138) while Victoria Griffiths of Durham took third (67-72–139).
Mark Barber, the lone competitor from out of state (Williamsburg, Va.) won the Pro Masters 40-Plus Division (61-58–119). Eric Vandenburg of Durham was second (63-61–124) while Scott Crouch of Wilmington took third (62-62—127).
Kinston’s Jonathan Pittman garnered his second career win by taking top honors in the Advanced division (55-54—109). Steven Futrell of Winton was second (57-56—113) while Daniel Garrett of Greenville was third (58-60—118).
The Amateur Masters 40-Plus winner was Greenville’s Paul Toriello (63-51—114), while Jeffrey Quick of Fayetteville was second (64-54—118) and Sonny White of Kelford took third (73-49—122).
Brent Wynne of Greenville (58-50—108) won the Intermediate divsision. Josh Belin of Durham placed second (56-53—109) and Andrew Vande Berg of Greenville was third (59-52—111).
The top three in the Intermediate Women division were Whitney Graham of Greenville (70-56—126), Kerri Rasche of Charlotte (75-58—133) and Jennifer Cruz of Winterville (74-60—134).
Jordan Richardson of Greenville won the Recreational division (63-51—114), followed by John Tarlton of Laurinburg (62-52—114) and Raleigh’s Matias Zertuche (67-51—118).
The Contentnea Creek Classic serves as both a warmup and fundraiser for the larger Down East Players Cup Tournament, which will be held in September and feature a field of 216 players. It will be held on three courses: Farmville, West Meadowbrook in Greenville and East Carolina’s North Recreation Facility.
Lubben said he and his town are pleased to offer disc golf.
“We are extremely proud to have our own disc golf course,” he said, “and are even more proud of the fact that it is getting a large amount of recognition.
“By establishing a course here, we are able to bring in a whole other side of recreation that we would have otherwise neglected,” he said. “Outdoor recreation — disc golf in this case — aims to promote individual well-being, self-esteem and overall health. By offering disc golf, our community is now able to explore a once vacant lot and play a game that thousands enjoy.”