Farrior Park at Boney Mill

Farrior Park at Boney Mill begins phase one of construction. Pictured above is the site for the bathrooms the new playground area. Substantial completion is expected in the late fall.

 Georgia Farrior

WALLACE — A vision that started nearly a decade ago is seeing the fruits of its labor as phase one of construction at Farrior Park at Boney Mill began.

“We are very excited to see this project finally get underway,” said Rob Taylor, Wallace Town Manager about the multi-layer project. “It’s taken a lot of hard work and effort by Town Council, staff, Friends of the Parks, and the whole Wallace community to get us to this point and we are grateful to all of them.”

