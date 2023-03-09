...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Farrior Park at Boney Mill begins phase one of construction. Pictured above is the site for the bathrooms the new playground area. Substantial completion is expected in the late fall.
WALLACE — A vision that started nearly a decade ago is seeing the fruits of its labor as phase one of construction at Farrior Park at Boney Mill began.
“We are very excited to see this project finally get underway,” said Rob Taylor, Wallace Town Manager about the multi-layer project. “It’s taken a lot of hard work and effort by Town Council, staff, Friends of the Parks, and the whole Wallace community to get us to this point and we are grateful to all of them.”
The construction contract for the Parks & Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) Project Farrior Park at Boney Mill was recently approved by the Wallace Town Council. The bid was awarded to DPH General Contractors for $672,438. While the project had to be scaled down, it will still include a parking lot, restroom, two picnic shelters, playground, disc golf, horseshoes, and cornhole amenities. It will also have water, sewer and electric infrastructure.
Crews are currently working on the bathroom and the new playground sites. According to Rod Fritz, Wallace Planning Director, they expect to see substantial completion between October and November of this year.
“When completed, Farrior Park at Boney Mill will be recreational destination families will be able to enjoy for years to come,” said Taylor.