FB schedules 2022 Aug 18, 2022 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save East DuplinAug. 19 at DixonAug. 26 at PrincetonSept. 2 RichlandsSept. 9 CroatanSept. 16 James KenanSept. 23 at KinstonSept. 30 OPENOct. 7 North LenoirOct. 14 at South LenoirOct. 21 Wallace-Rose HillOct. 28 at Southwest OnlsowWallace-Rose HillAug. 19 East BladenAug. 26 ClintonSept. 2 Leesville RoadSept. 9 PenderSept. 16 Southwest OnslowSept. 23 at South LenoirSept. 30 at North LenoirOct. 7 OPENOct. 14 KinstonOct. 21 at East DuplinOct. 28 James KenanJames KenanAug. 19 at Ayden-GriftonAug. 26 DixonSept. 1 Eastern WayneSept. 9 OPENSept. 16 at East DuplinSept. 23 at South ColumbusSept. 30 South LenoirOct. 7 KinstonOct. 14 at North LeniorOct. 21 Southwest OnslowOct. 28 at Wallace-Rose HillNorth DuplinAug. 19 Southside-ChicowinityAug. 26 at Northside-PinetownSept. 2 at Jones SeniorSept. 9 LejeuneSept. 16 at Pamlico CountySept. 23 Bear GrassSept. 30 OPENOct. 7 LakewoodOct. 14 at UnionOct. 21 RosewoodOct. 28 HobbtonRichlandsAug. 19 at South BrunswickAug. 26 Southwest OnslowSept. 2 at East DuplinSept. 9 South LenoirSept. 16 at PrincetonSept. 23 OPENSept. 30 at SwansboroOct. 7 CroatanOct. 14 at West CarteretOct. 21 White OakOct. 28 DixonHarrells ChristianAug. 19 at ParrottAug. 26 High Point Christ.Sept. 2 Pamlico CountySept. 9 OPENSept. 16 at Wake ChristianSept. 23 N. Raleigh Christ.Sept. 30 CabarrusOct. 7 at Charlotte Christ.Oct. 14 Grace Christ.Oct. 21 at RavenscroftOct. 28 Trinity Christ. Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags East Onslow Christianity Botany James Kenan Rose Wallace Southwest County Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector