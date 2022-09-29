RushingEli Morrisey (ND) 120-1,021 (8.5) 13 TD Avery Gaby (ED) 82-860 (10.5) 18 TD Irving Brown (W) 86-699 (8.1) 11 TD Corbin Kerr (W) 88-629 (7.1) 6 TD Khamari Leak (ND) 55-518 (8.5) 8 TD Manny Bostic (JK) 32-472 (14.7) 9 TD Nizaya Hall (ED) 41-385 (9.4) 3 TD Lonnie Wilson (W) 42-341 (8.1) 5 TD Ja’Corey Boney (W) 28-341 (12.2) 2 TD Shykwon Williams (JK) 27-323 4 TD A. Montgomery (W) 23-244 (10.6) 6 TD Kade Kennedy (ED) 20-180 (9.0) 3 TD Xavier Boone (JK) 19-171 (9.0) 2 TD Josh Mitchell (JK) 14-164 (11.7) 2 TD PassingZack Brown (ED) 25-45 for 631 11 TD Xzavier Pearsall (W) 9-19 for 192 5 TD Luke Kelly (ND) 10-18 for 167 2 TD Slaydyn Smith (JK) 10-19 for 267 2 TD Receiving Hayd. McGee (JK) 6-231 (38.5) 3 TD Jes. Clinesmith (ED) 8-188 (32.6) 4 TD Avery Gaby (ED) 5-164 (23.5) 1 TD Teys. Johnson (ED) 4-134 (33.5) 4 TD Thomas Morrisey (ND) 5-82 (16.4) Nizaya Hall (ED) 4-96 (24.0) Devine West (W) 3-58 (19.3) 3 TD Lonnie Wilson (W) 1-70 (70.0) Manny Bostic (JK) 2-70 (35.0) Ja’Corey Boney (W) 2-52 (26.2)

