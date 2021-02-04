Jags are 6-0
Farmville Central’s varsity boys basketball team improved to 6-0 overall with wins over SouthWest Edgecombe (87-64) and North Pitt (67-56) last week.
A 31-13 run in the second quarter helped the Jaguars pull away from SouthWest Edgecombe.
N.C. State recruit Terquavion Smith led Farmville Central with 34 points (including four 3-pointers and 8 of 11 from the free throw line) while Jah Short poured in 24 points for the Jags, who shot 51 percent from the floor (33 of 65).
Derrick Cox Jr. and Rashae Owens added nine points each for FCHS.
Short also grabbed 11 rebounds, had two assists and five steals, while Leontae Moye pulled down eight rebounds for the Jaguars.
Rams are 2-3
A 15-10 edge in the fourth quarter helped the North Lenoir varsity boys defeat Greene Central on Friday (Jan. 29) at home.
Dontavious Pettaway led Greene Central (1-3 overall) with 16 points, while Rayvon Moncrief tallied 15 points and Nemaj Auston provided 13.
Almost half (24) of the Rams’ point total came on eight 3-pointers, as Moncrief had three, Pettaway added two and Taz Brown, Auston and Marquise Newton managed one each.
Greene Central earned its second win of the season on Monday (Feb. 1) by besting South Lenoir 51-40.
Kamari Hall led the Rams with 11 points while Pettaway added 10 and Dezmond Cobb and Jamari Coppage chipped in nine points each.
A 15-4 edge in the first quarter provided Greene Central with the margin of victory, as the teams played even the rest of the way.
Chargers are 4-0
The Ayden-Grifton varsity boys have finally got their regular season started and they have won all four games heading into this week’s action.
The Chargers improved to 4-0 overall by beating South Lenoir 67-35 at home on Friday (Jan. 29) and edging Kinston 68-64 on the road on Jan. 26.
A-G girls are 1-3
The Ayden-Grifton girls basketball team dropped to 1-3 overall on the season after falling 50-20 at North Lenoir on Friday (Jan. 29) and 44-10 to Kinston on Jan. 26.