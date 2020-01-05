Animal Shelter
The Pitt County Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Chester, a medium-size, adult male terrier mix.
The shelter is at 4550 County Home Road. Adoption hours are 1-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Call 902-1725. For more information, visit petango.com/pittshelter.
Humane Society
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s Pet of the Week is Everly, a female retriever mix.
Animals are spayed or neutered, tested for FeLV/ FIV or heartworms, dewormed, and have vaccinations.
The Humane Society is at 3520 Tupper Drive. The facility is open from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Fridays and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Visit hsecarolina.org.
Pitt Friends
Pitt Friends Pet of the Week is Sarabi, an 8-month-old black and white mixed breed female dog.
Animals are spayed or neutered and microchipped, have updated shots and are on heartworm and flea prevention medications.
Adoptable animals can be found at pittfriends.com and are available at PetCo, 3060 Evans St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and 3-6 p.m. Sundays, except for holidays. Email pittfriends@yahoo.com.
Saving Graces 4 Felines
The Saving Graces 4 Felines Pick of the Litter is Captain Crunch, a male black and white kitten.
SG4F cats are vaccinated, tested for cat leukemia and FIV, treated for fleas, dewormed, and are spayed or neutered. Cats can be adopted at PetSmart, 600 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Visit savinggraces4felines.com.
Cats: female, brown tabby; female, calico tabby; female, black and white; female, gray and white; female, calico; female, tortie-point Siamese; female, brown tabby; female, orange and white.
Kittens: male, orange and white tabby; female, tortoiseshell; male, orange and white; female, brown tabby; male, brown tabby; male, red tabby; male, black; male, white with tabby; male, gray tabby; female, calico; female, black and white; male, black and white.